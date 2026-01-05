Unicam Launches Skorpio CNC Series – Precision, Power and Affordability for Modern Manufacturing

South African city of Cape Town, South Africa, 2026-01-05 — /EPR Network/ — The Skorpio CNC router series, a durable and adaptable range of computer-controlled cutting machines designed for today’s varied production situations, is now more widely available, according to Unicam CNC, a top designer and producer of cutting-edge CNC equipment. Created to provide excellent performance at a cost-effective price, the Skorpio line is quickly gaining popularity among manufacturers, sign makers, and small and medium-sized businesses seeking to increase production without sacrificing quality.

Locally produced to international standards, the Skorpio CNC machines provide precision machining in a small package without compromising functionality. The Skorpio series, which comes in cutting area configurations of 1220 x 1220 mm and 2440 x 1220 mm, is specifically designed for a variety of uses, including non-ferrous metal cutting, plastics, carpentry, and signage.

“At its core, the Skorpio embodies Unicam’s commitment to empowering businesses with dependable, accurate, and cost-effective CNC solutions,” a Unicam CNC representative stated. “The Skorpio offers outstanding value and performance on the shop floor, regardless of whether you’re handling high volume nested cutting jobs or creating intricate custom pieces.”

Key features of the Skorpio series include a durable steel frame structure, high speed spindle choices, and industrial quality linear rails that ensure accurate and smooth operation. Because these devices may run from a generator or regular single phase (220 V) electricity, they are perfect for establishments with inadequate electrical infrastructure.

Notable performance features of the Skorpio include a 2.2 kW spindle that can reach speeds of up to 18,000 RPM, precision rack and pinion drive systems, and cutting speeds of up to 12,000 mm per minute. These routers can easily handle a variety of materials, from plastics and softwoods to aluminium and other non-ferrous metals.

Another distinguishing feature of the Skorpio range is its ease of usage. With the help of the CAD/CAM design tools and the user-friendly MASSO CNC control software, operators can set up tasks fast and handle intricate cutting patterns with little training. Businesses may expedite production operations while cutting down on waste and setup time with this user-friendly method.

The Skorpio, according to industry observers, fills a crucial need for South African and foreign businesses who require dependable, high-performing CNC equipment without the premium price usually associated with international brands. Faster parts availability and specialist assistance from Unicam’s committed technical team are further benefits of its local manufacturing.

About Unicam CNC

Unicam CNC, which was founded and has its headquarters in Cape Town, South Africa, has made a name for itself as a reliable supplier of CNC solutions in a variety of industries, including industrial production, metal fabrication, woodworking, and signage. With a portfolio that includes thousands of custom built CNC systems delivered to clients throughout Southern Africa, Unicam blends engineering expertise, innovative design, and customer-centred service.

The goal of Unicam is to provide top-notch industrial strength CNC technology supported by dependable local support and service. Its skilled engineering staff works directly with clients to customise solutions that maximise productivity, save operating expenses, and spur expansion. Machines are constructed in accordance with global standards and are backed by easily accessible off-the-shelf parts, guaranteeing long-term value and uptime. To learn more about Unicam’s Skorpio machines, visit their website at https://unicamcnc.com/

