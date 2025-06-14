Crownline Unveils Best Evaporative Coolers to Beat the 2025 Heat

Dubai, UAE, 2025-06-14 — /EPR Network/ — As the UAE braces for another scorching summer, Crownline is proud to introduce its latest lineup of evaporative air coolers, designed to provide efficient, eco-friendly, and cost-effective cooling solutions for homes and offices across the region.

Crownline Evaporative Air Cooler AC-287

The AC-287 is a compact yet powerful unit, ideal for smaller indoor spaces. With an impressive air volume of 2500㎥/h and a 20L water tank, it ensures continuous cooling for extended periods. Its 3-speed settings and automatic horizontal swing function allow for customisable airflow, while the remote control offers convenience at your fingertips. ​This evaporative air cooler is lightweight and economical.

Crownline Evaporative Air Cooler with Remote Control AC-225

The Crownline Evaporative Air Cooler AC-225 features a generous 30L water tank and delivers a powerful air volume of 2800㎥/h. Equipped with a 7-hour timer, three fan speed settings, and an efficient honeycomb cooling pad system, it ensures optimal air circulation. The included remote control enhances user convenience, making it a great choice for bedrooms and medium-sized rooms. Designed with energy efficiency in mind, it offers a cost-effective cooling solution for spaces where traditional air conditioning is not required.

Crownline Evaporative Air Cooler AC-400

Ideal for larger spaces, the Crownline AC-400 delivers a strong air volume of 1800㎥/h and comes equipped with a spacious 30L water tank for extended cooling. It features a versatile swing function for wider air distribution, an anion purifier for improved air quality, and a remote control for effortless operation. With its sleek design and powerful performance, it’s perfectly suited for living rooms, workshops, and open-plan environments.

For more information or to make a purchase, you can visit their website https://www.crownline.ae/ . Also, you can order it from noon.com or Amazon.ae.

About the Company:

Crownline focuses on buyers’ delight by selling a wide range of quality products, i.e., electric kettles, ice makers, infrared cookers, food processors, sandwich makers, and many more. These products are value-for-money and strive to satisfy customers’ expectations through solid after-sales service backup support.

Company Name: Crownline

Address: 17th Building, Marakech St 17th – Umm Ramool- Dubai, UAE – PO Box 284

Phone: +971 4 34 17 152, +971553005992

Email: info@crownline.ae