Brittany Hockley Celebrates Bridal Milestone with My Ultimate Hens in Sydney

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, 2025-06-14 — /EPR Network/ — Australian media personality Brittany Hockley recently celebrated her hens weekend with a Sydney-based event coordinated by My Ultimate Hens. The event took place on May 17 ahead of Hockley’s Bali wedding and featured elements from the company’s signature hens packages, including a group harbour cruise and private party moments shared with close friends.

Known for her role on The Bachelor Australia and co-hosting the Life Uncut podcast, Hockley posted about the occasion on Instagram, stating:

“This may have been the most fun night of my life. To my beautiful bridal party who absolutely nailed it – THANK YOU. I’ll never forget it.”

The celebration was also acknowledged by My Ultimate Hens across its Instagram and TikTok channels, where the event was described as one of their “favourite hens moments” and received strong engagement from their audience. The company frequently features real celebrations as part of its content strategy, offering bridal groups inspiration based on client events.

Hockley announced her engagement to Scottish professional footballer Benjamin Siegrist in 2024. The couple is set to marry in Bali in June 2025. Her Sydney hens party marks one of the final pre-wedding celebrations, with planning and celebrations documented across her social media accounts.

