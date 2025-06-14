MLA Psychology Marks Men’s Mental Health Awareness Month with a Call to Action

Gold Coast, Australia, 2025-06-14 — /EPR Network/ — This June, MLA Psychology proudly joins the global movement to recognise Men’s Mental Health Awareness Month, urging communities to check in, speak up, and support the men in their lives.

Mental health doesn’t discriminate—but sadly, stigma often does. At MLA Psychology, we’re deeply committed to helping break that silence. We believe every man deserves to feel seen, heard, and supported when it comes to his emotional, mental, and physical well-being.

“Men often feel they have to carry on quietly,” said a spokesperson for MLA Psychology. “But silence can be heavy. This month is about reminding men that it’s OK to ask for help. That one conversation can be life-changing.”

A Gentle Reminder with a Powerful Message

Men are statistically less likely to seek help for mental health concerns, and too many still suffer in silence. Depression, anxiety, and stress affect men across all ages and backgrounds—but they often go unnoticed or unspoken.

Men’s Mental Health Awareness Month is not just about raising awareness; it’s about taking action. It starts with everyday check-ins. A text. A coffee. A moment to ask, “How are you really doing?”

MLA Psychology’s Mission

MLA Psychology’s team of registered psychologists provides compassionate, confidential care tailored to men’s unique emotional and psychological needs. Our approach is warm, respectful, and free of judgement. Whether someone is managing work stress, family dynamics, relationship challenges, or just feeling lost, we’re here to help.

We want men to know:

You’re not alone.

It’s OK to talk.

Looking after your mental health is a strength, not a weakness.

How You Can Help

Start a conversation. A small check-in can make a big difference.

Be a safe space. Let the men around you know it’s safe to open up.

Encourage professional help. Support mates in finding the right support services.

Together, We Break the Stigma

This June, and every month after, MLA Psychology encourages everyone—friends, families, workplaces, and communities—to help normalise the conversation around men’s mental health. Let’s create a culture where asking for help is encouraged, not avoided.

Together, we are #StrongerTogether.

Together, we can #BreakTheStigma.

Because #MentalHealthMatters—for all of us.

About MLA Psychology

MLA Psychology is a Sydney-based psychology practice committed to supporting mental well-being through evidence-based, person-centred care. Our team works across various areas including anxiety, depression, trauma, stress, and relationship support. We welcome people from all walks of life and believe in nurturing mental health as part of everyday living.

Media Contact

MLA Psychology

(07) 5606 1784

press@mlapsychology.com

www.mlapsychology.com

Need to speak to someone or book an appointment?

Visit www.mlapsychology.com to find the right psychologist for you.

Let’s check in. Let’s speak up. Let’s move forward—together.