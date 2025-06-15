BMGI India to Host Webinar on GenAI Tools for Operational Excellence on June 13, 2025

Mumbai, India, 2025-06-15 — /EPR Network/ — BMGI India will host a webinar titled “GenAI Tools for OPEX: The Future is Now” on June 13, 2025, from 14:00 to 15:00 hrs IST. This session will provide a practical introduction to integrating Generative AI into Operational Excellence (OPEX) initiatives, helping organizations modernize their approach to efficiency and improvement.

Traditional OPEX has been driven by structured methodologies, Lean principles, and continuous improvement practices. While these have consistently delivered results, current business environments demand faster insights, real-time decisions, and adaptive systems. BMGI India’s upcoming session positions Generative AI as the next step in operational transformation.

Instead of relying solely on manual data collection and root cause analysis, GenAI enables process teams to work with real-time insights, simulations, and predictive models. It turns raw data into meaningful improvement opportunities, enhances decision support, and brings advanced problem-solving capabilities to wider teams across the organization.

According to a senior consultant at BMGI India, “GenAI does not replace structured thinking. It complements it by improving speed, accuracy, and reach. The most impactful change happens when human expertise and machine intelligence work together.”

All attendees who complete the session will receive complimentary access to BMGI India’s GenAI-powered OPEX suite for two weeks. This initiative reflects the firm’s commitment to making advanced tools available to improvement professionals, operational managers, and decision-makers across industries.

The webinar is ideal for organizations in manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, services, and related sectors looking to enhance their improvement capabilities and explore the next phase of OPEX integration.

Webinar Details

Topic: GenAI Tools for OPEX: The Future is Now

Date: Friday, 13 June 2025

Time: 14:00 – 15:00 hrs IST

Register at: https://shorturl.at/mfa4I

About BMGI India

BMGI India is a management consulting firm specializing in operational excellence, continuous improvement, and structured innovation. The firm supports organizations using methodologies such as Six Sigma, Lean, and TRIZ to build scalable improvement systems and enable long-term business transformation.

