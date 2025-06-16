SoC As A Service Market 2030: How IT & Telecom are Evolving

SoC As A Service Market Size & Trends

The global SoC As A Service market size was estimated at USD 6,090.0 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 10,396.6 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10% from 2025 to 2030. The market is expanding rapidly due to the escalating complexity of cyber threats and the imperative for robust security measures across diverse industries.

SOC (security operations center) as a Service involves outsourcing security operations, including threat detection, incident response, and continuous monitoring, to specialized third-party providers. SOC as a Service offers a cost-effective Prevention Services, allowing organizations to leverage expert threat detection, incident response, and compliance management without the substantial investment in infrastructure and staffing required for an in-house SOC.

Key drivers include the rising frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks, cost efficiencies from reduced infrastructure investments, regulatory compliance demands, and a shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals. However, challenges like data privacy concerns, integration issues, and scalability remain. Leading players include IBM, Cisco, AT&T Cybersecurity, and Palo Alto Networks. Emerging trends such as AI and machine learning for threat detection, cloud-based SOC Prevention Servicess, SIEM integration, and zero trust security frameworks are driving innovation. The increasing emphasis on cybersecurity, regulatory compliance, and the need for real-time threat intelligence are driving this growth.

The SOC (security operations center) as a service market is experiencing significant advancements through trends and innovations that enhance its effectiveness and adaptability. AI and machine learning are at the forefront, leveraging advanced analytics for proactive threat detection and automated response, enabling faster and more accurate identification of potential security breaches. Integration with Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) systems is also critical, as it enhances SOC capabilities by providing comprehensive visibility and correlation of security events across the network. This integration ensures that SOC services can effectively analyze vast amounts of data to detect and respond to threats more efficiently. Furthermore, the implementation of zero trust security principles is gaining traction, emphasizing stringent access controls and continuous monitoring to ensure that no user or system is trusted by default, regardless of its location. This approach minimizes the risk of insider threats and lateral movement within the network. Together, these trends and innovations are driving the evolution of SOC as a Service, making it a robust and adaptive Prevention Services to modern cybersecurity challenges.

Key Market Trends & Insights

In terms of region, North America was the largest revenue generating market in 2024.

Country-wise, UK is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2030.

In terms of segment, incident response services accounted for a revenue of USD 2,703.0 million in 2024.

Prevention Services is the most lucrative service segment registering the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 6,090.0 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 10,396.6 Million

CAGR (2025-2030): 10%

North America: Largest market in 2024

SoC As A Service Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global SoC as a service market report based on service, offering, enterprise size, application, end use and region:

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Prevention Services Detection Services Incident Response Services

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030) Fully Managed Co-managed

Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030) Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Large Enterprises

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030) Network Security Cloud Security Endpoint Security Application Security Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030) BFSI Healthcare Government Manufacturing Energy & Utilities IT & telecom Transportation & logistics Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030) North America



U.S. Canada Mexico Europe UK Germany France Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Latin America Brazil Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa



