Clinical Trial Imaging Market: A Growth Engine for Precision Medicine

Clinical Trial Imaging Market Growth & Trends

The global Clinical Trial Imaging Market is projected to hit USD 1.91 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% from 2025 to 2030. This growth, as reported by Grand View Research, Inc., is primarily driven by increased research and development (R&D) spending aimed at discovering new drugs and therapies for chronic diseases.

Role of Imaging in Clinical Trials

Images from internal body examinations are crucial for assessing drug activity. Clinical trial imaging offers fast, detailed, and accurate screening, with demand growing across all trial phases. In these trials, medical imaging serves as a primary, quantitative, and surrogate biomarker.

Clinical Trial Design and Services

Clinical trial design encompasses several critical elements:

Patient population selection

Biomarker-based stratification

Treatment allocation methods

Selection of efficient and reliable endpoints

Validation of surrogate endpoints

Sample size calculation

Trial simulations

Adaptive trial setups

Statistical and interim analysis

Assistance with regulatory bodies like the EMA and FDA for study design discussions or result defense.

Market participants offer comprehensive services, including analytical testing, pharmacokinetic, reading, and pharmacodynamic services, all designed to enhance clinical development. For instance, IXICO leverages advanced technologies to accelerate neuroscience clinical trials. Their imaging biomarkers are instrumental in measuring the safety and effectiveness of neuro-imaging therapies and are highly effective in radiological reads, providing clear interpretations of MRI scans for central neuro applications to improve ongoing drug safety monitoring and subject eligibility assessments.

Clinical Trial Imaging Market Report Highlights

The reading and analytical services segment held the largest market share at 30.95% in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2025 to 2030, highlighting its critical role in ensuring the accuracy and reliability of imaging data in clinical research.

The biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest share of 28.7% in 2024. The factor attributing to the dominance of this segment is the need to develop new drugs and therapies to cure chronic diseases.

Oncology segment held the largest market share of 23.63% in 2024. High prevalence of cancer cases and the constant need for new and innovative therapies to treat various types of cancer are expected to fuel the market growth.

The contract research organizations (CROs) segment is expected to grow significantly with a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period, owing to its essential role in developing new drugs and therapies for chronic diseases.

North America dominated the market with a revenue share of 47.93% in 2024 due to the increasing geriatric population, along with chronic diseases and growing demand for treatment options.

Clinical Trial Imaging Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global clinical trial imaging market based on modality, therapeutic area, services, end use and region:

Clinical Trial Imaging Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Computed Tomography Scan

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

X-Ray

Ultrasound

Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT)

Other Modalities

Clinical Trial Imaging Therapeutic Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Neurovascular Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Orthopedics & MSK Disorders

Oncology

Ophthalmology

Nephrology

Other Therapeutic Areas

Clinical Trial Imaging Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Clinical Trial Design and Consultation Services

Reading and Analytical Services

Operational Imaging Services

System and Technology Support Services

Project and Data Management

Clinical Trial Imaging End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Medical Devices Manufacturers

Academic and Government Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Other End Users

