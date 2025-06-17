Lucintel Forecasts the Global Stationary Battery Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 18.3% from 2025 to 2031

CITY, Country, 2025-06-17 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global stationary battery market looks promising with opportunities in the residential, commercial, industrial, and public utility markets. The global stationary battery market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 18.3% from 2025 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are rising demand for energy storage solutions, the growing need for grid stabilization, and the increasing focus on backup power systems.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in stationary battery market to 2031 by type (lead-acid batteries, nickel-metal hydride batteries, and others), application (residential, commercial, industrial, and public utilities), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the type category, lead-acid battery is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period.

Within the application category, industrial is expected to witness the highest growth.

In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Panasonic Corporation, Leoch International Technology Limited, East Penn Manufacturing, EnerSys, GS Yuasa Corporation

are the major suppliers in the stationary battery market.

