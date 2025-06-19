Lucintel Forecasts the Global Submarine Fiber Cable Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 12.6% from 2025 to 2031

CITY, Country, 2025-06-19 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global submarine fiber cable market looks promising with opportunities in the shallow sea and deep sea markets. The global submarine fiber cable market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 12.6% from 2025 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are the increasing demand for high-speed internet, the rising adoption of cloud services, and the growing need for global connectivity.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in submarine fiber cable market to 2031 by type (unrepeatered and repeatered), application (shallow sea and deep sea), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the type category, repeatered is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period.

Within the application category, deep sea is expected to witness higher growth.

In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

ASN, TESubCom, NEC, Prysmian, Nexans, Hengtong, Zhongtian are the major suppliers in the submarine fiber cable market.

