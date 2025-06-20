Connected Mining Market Expands with Smart Technology Integration

The global connected mining market size was estimated at USD 17.26 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 30.95 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2025 to 2030. The market’s growth is primarily driven by the rising demand for enhanced operational efficiency and productivity. Mining operations are inherently complex and capital-intensive, involving various stages such as exploration, drilling, transportation, and refining. Historically, these processes have suffered from inefficiencies, breakdowns, and delays due to limited data visibility and manual workflows. Connected mining addresses these challenges by incorporating technologies such as real-time monitoring, automation, and data analytics to streamline operations.

These connected systems enable predictive maintenance, better resource allocation, and reduced downtime, ultimately enhancing productivity while lowering operational costs. The widespread adoption of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and automation is a major force behind this transformation. IIoT integrates connected devices, sensors, and software to capture and analyze real-time data across mining infrastructure. This allows mining companies to implement proactive strategies, such as performing maintenance before equipment failure or directing assets to high-yield areas.

Automation technologies, including autonomous haul trucks and remote-controlled drilling rigs, are also contributing significantly to improved safety and efficiency. They reduce the reliance on manual labor, particularly in hazardous or remote mining environments. As mining companies strive to combat labor shortages and manage tough working conditions, the deployment of IIoT-backed automation continues to grow, attracting significant investment.

Key Highlights

Product-Based: The smart refrigerators segment in Europe held a revenue share of 33.83% in 2023.

Application-Based: The residential segment accounted for 60.52% of the smart kitchen appliance market in Europe in 2023.

Country-Based: Germany captured a 20.91% share of the European smart kitchen appliances market in 2023.

Order a free sample PDF of the Connected Mining Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 17.26 billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 30.95 billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 11.0%

Largest Market (2024): Asia Pacific

Key Connected Mining Company Insights

Leading players in the connected mining sector include Caterpillar, ABB, Genesys, Accenture, Cisco Systems, Inc., and others. These organizations are actively expanding their customer bases through strategic initiatives such as partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions to strengthen their competitive positioning.

Caterpillar offers connected mining solutions through its Cat MineStar suite, which comprises Fleet, Terrain, Detect, Health, and Command modules. These tools deliver real-time data and analytics, allowing for improved equipment health monitoring, automated haulage, and precise drilling and blasting operations.

Accenture brings its digital transformation expertise to the mining sector through its “Connected Mine” solution. This platform combines mobile, cloud, and analytics technologies to improve efficiency and safety. By offering real-time operational insights, it helps mining companies automate processes and make data-driven decisions.

Key Connected Mining Companies:

Caterpillar

ABB

Accenture

Rio Tinto

International Business Machines Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Komatsu

Hexagon AB

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Siemens

Browse Horizon Databook for Global Connected Mining Market Size & Outlook

Conclusion:

The global connected mining market is undergoing a major transformation, propelled by advancements in IIoT, automation, and digital innovation. As companies aim to boost efficiency, reduce costs, and improve safety, connected technologies are becoming integral to modern mining strategies. While high initial investments and integration complexities pose challenges, the long-term benefits of operational excellence and competitive advantage continue to fuel strong interest and investment in the sector. As digital mining ecosystems evolve, the connected mining market is set to become a cornerstone of the next generation of mining operations worldwide.