Europe Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Grows with Tech Advancements

The Europe smart kitchen appliances market size was estimated at USD 5.00 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 14.17 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.7% from 2024 to 2030. This significant growth is driven by the increasing adoption of technologically advanced appliances in both commercial and residential settings. Factors such as longer working hours, which limit time for cooking and related tasks, and the affordability of smart appliances offered by leading manufacturers, are further propelling the market forward. The integration of IoT technology is also playing a crucial role in enhancing the demand across the region.

In 2023, Germany accounted for 5.58% of the global smart kitchen appliances market revenue. The continuous technological progress in this sector has enabled food service providers to streamline operations, reduce manual labor, and achieve error-free processes. Large commercial kitchens in hotels and restaurants, which require efficiency for serving large volumes quickly, are embracing smart appliances. Similarly, small and medium-sized businesses are adopting smart kitchen solutions to optimize limited space and staff while maximizing customer service capabilities.

Post-pandemic changes in consumer behavior—especially the shift towards home-cooked meals and healthier eating—have further accelerated demand for smart kitchen solutions such as connected cooktops and smart cookware. Innovations involving AI, advanced user interfaces, and cloud-to-cloud connectivity are enhancing user convenience by saving time and reducing the effort required for food preparation.

A broad portfolio of smart appliances is being introduced by manufacturers, who are focusing on innovation and customer-centric design. Effective marketing strategies, word-of-mouth referrals, and repeat purchases have significantly contributed to market growth.

Key Highlights:

By Product: Smart refrigerators accounted for 33.83% of the market revenue in Europe in 2023.

By Application: The residential segment dominated the market with a 60.52% revenue share in 2023.

By Country: Germany held a 20.91% revenue share of the Europe smart kitchen appliances market in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast:

2023 Market Size: USD 5.00 billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 14.17 billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 15.7%

Key Europe Smart Kitchen Appliances Companies:

The market landscape is highly fragmented, with several established and emerging companies competing with similar technologies targeting a shared consumer base.

Bosch, headquartered in Gerlingen, Germany, stands out for its engineering excellence and customer-oriented innovation. Its stainless-steel products, including self-cleaning features and cooling fans, are highly regarded. Founded in 1886 in Stuttgart, Bosch continues to lead in home appliance technology.

Gaggenau, another key player with a legacy spanning centuries, manufactures a diverse range of appliances including convection ovens, smart refrigerators, dishwashers, and coffee machines from its base in Germany.

Prominent Market Participants:

Whirlpool

Gaggenau

Miele

Electrolux AB

Bosch

LG

Thermador

Liebherr

Siemens

Neff

Conclusion:

The Europe smart kitchen appliances market is experiencing rapid expansion fueled by technological integration, shifting consumer lifestyles, and evolving preferences for health and efficiency. With both residential and commercial sectors showing robust demand, and key players pushing innovation, the market is poised for sustained growth through 2030. The adoption of AI, IoT, and user-friendly interfaces continues to redefine the kitchen experience, making smart appliances a staple in modern European homes and businesses.