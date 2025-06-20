Lucintel Forecasts the Global Electric Light Glass Shell Sales Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2025 to 2031

CITY, Country, 2025-06-20 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global electric light glass shell sales market looks promising with opportunities in the household electric light, car xenon lamp, film & television stage light, and nautical navigation light markets. The global electric light glass shell sales market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2025 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are the rising demand for energy-efficient lighting, the growing adoption of smart lighting system, and the increasing focus on aesthetic & durable lighting design.



A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in electric light glass shell sales market to 2031 by type (ED type glass shell, R-type glass shell, G-shaped glass shell, T-shaped glass shell, and others), application (household electric light, car xenon lamps, film & television stage light, nautical navigation light, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the type category, r-type glass shell is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the rising use in standard lighting application.

Within the application category, household electric light is expected to witness the highest growth due to the increasing demand for energy-efficient lighting.

Download sample by clicking on electric light glass shell sales market

In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Osram, Philips Lighting, General Electric, Sylvania, Shandong Linuo Technical Glass, Jiangsu Kaifeng lighting Appliances, Crompton Greaves, TCP Lighting, Feit Electric, Yancheng Jingyao Glassware, Donghai County Feiya Electric Light Source are the major suppliers in the electric light glass shell sales market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com To get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Perovskite Light-Emitting Diodes (LEDs) Market

PN Junction Ordinary Rectifier Diode Market

Semiconductor EUV Pellicles Market

Semiconductor Image Sensor Market

Semiconductor Mold Cleaner Market