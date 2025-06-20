Plumbing Fixtures Market Grows with Urbanization and New Constructions

The global plumbing fixtures market was valued at USD 89.8 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 120.9 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2024 to 2030. One of the major factors fueling this growth is the rapid pace of urbanization, particularly in emerging economies, which is driving demand for new residential and commercial infrastructure. This expansion is leading to a surge in the installation of essential plumbing fixtures such as toilets, sinks, and showers.

With urban populations on the rise, the demand for modern housing continues to grow. Higher disposable incomes are encouraging consumers to invest in contemporary and visually appealing plumbing solutions, especially as homeowners increasingly prioritize renovations and home upgrades. Technological advancements such as touchless faucets and smart toilets are also gaining popularity, enhancing convenience, hygiene, and water efficiency.

The growing trend of home improvement and remodeling is prompting many homeowners to replace outdated fixtures with new, energy-efficient, and water-saving alternatives. This is boosting the residential segment of the market. Simultaneously, a rising awareness of environmental sustainability is encouraging consumers to adopt water-efficient fixtures that support green living initiatives.

In addition, the preference for ceramic materials in sanitary ware is strengthening, owing to their high heat resistance and aesthetic appeal. This preference is expected to grow as more consumers seek both functionality and style in kitchen and bathroom designs. Product innovation focused on comfort, durability, and luxury continues to play a pivotal role in expanding the use of plumbing fixtures across residential and commercial sectors.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America led the global plumbing fixtures market with a 41.8% revenue share in 2023.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to record the highest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

By deployment, the commercial segment accounted for the largest market share at 51.4% in 2023.

By application, the repair & remodel segment led with a 70.3% revenue share in 2023.

Offline distribution channels dominated the market with an 86.6% share in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 89.8 Billion

2030 Market Size Projection: USD 120.9 Billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 4.5%

North America: Largest market in 2023

Asia Pacific: Fastest growing market

Key Company Insights

Leading companies in the plumbing fixtures market are focusing on innovation, sustainability, and strategic collaborations to enhance their product offerings and expand their digital presence. American Bath Group, for example, provides a broad range of bathroom and kitchen products through both e-commerce and retail outlets. Delta Faucet Company emphasizes water conservation through its WaterSense-labeled products, offering a diverse range of kitchen and bathroom fixtures.

Major Market Players

American Bath Group

Colston Bath

Delta Faucet Company

Gerber Plumbing Fixtures LLC

GROHE

Kohler Co.

Moen Incorporated

Ferguson Enterprises, LLC

TOTO LTD.

Conclusion

The plumbing fixtures market is poised for steady growth, driven by rising urbanization, increased consumer spending on home improvement, and a shift towards sustainable and technologically advanced products. As global demand continues to rise—particularly in fast-developing regions like Asia Pacific—manufacturers are focusing on innovation and water-efficient solutions to meet evolving customer expectations. This strong market momentum is expected to persist throughout the forecast period, making plumbing fixtures a vital component of the expanding global infrastructure and housing landscape.