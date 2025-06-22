Henderson Law: Trusted Santa Rosa Truck Accident Attorneys with Decades of Experience and Success

SANTA ROSA, CA, 2025-06-22 — /EPR Network/ — Henderson Law has served the Santa Rosa area with personal injury cases for many years. They provide encouraging and supportive representations for victims who have been hurt or affected by truck accidents, or other personal injuries, throughout Sonoma County. The firm is well known for caring services and effective representation. They are led by seasoned attorney Michael Henderson, who has carried many clients through negotiations, and even trial, to get them the compensation they deserve. This allows victims to focus on their recovery after a devastating collision, rather than worrying about finances and time off work.

With more than 25 years of experience both in and out of the courtroom, you can count on Henderson Law to handle even the most complex personal injury cases. Through the years, they have secured tens of millions of dollars for their clients. The firm has a deep understanding of California trucking laws as well as federal regulations, allowing them to navigate the intricacies of any case to drive results and hold negligent parties accountable.

“Truck accidents often result in life-altering circumstances that carry physical and emotional recovery as well as financial burdens,” said Michael Henderson, owner of Henderson Law Firm. “Our responsibility as truck accident attorneys is to come alongside those victims and alleviate the legal stress for our clients. We fight for justice and compensation so they can simply focus on their healing and whatever that involves.”

At Henderson Law, the attorneys take a comprehensive approach, willing to go the extra mile to support their clients. They complete their own thorough investigation and compile records, evidence, and anything else to support the case. They collaborate with experts to build a strong claim, negotiate skillfully, and are fully prepared to go through litigation when necessary.

In addition to truck accident cases, Henderson Law also offers dedicated legal services for other personal injury claims. These include car accidents, motorcycle accidents, slip and fall injuries, pedestrian and crosswalk accidents, dog and animal bites, wrongful death, and more. Their broad range of personal injury services ensures that victims of all types of incidents in the Santa Rosa area receive the care, support, and legal advocacy they deserve.

Victims of truck accidents in Santa Rosa and surrounding areas can turn to Henderson Law for the care and support they both need and deserve. The firm offers free consultations so everyone can properly determine if they are a good fit for the case. Clients do not pay any fees unless there is a recovery made from your case.

