CR Control Systems Inc. Sets the Standard for Marine Lighting Excellence

Lebanon, USA, 2025-06-22 — /EPR Network/ — CR Control Systems Inc., a trusted name in marine electrical solutions, is proud to announce its continued success and growth as a premier marine lighting manufacturer in the USA. With over three decades of innovation and dedication, the company has built a strong reputation for delivering durable, energy-efficient, and high-performance lighting systems to the marine industry.

CR Control Systems Inc. designs and manufactures high-quality lighting products tailored to meet the unique needs of the maritime sector. From commercial ships to naval vessels and offshore platforms, their solutions are crafted for the most demanding marine environments. The company’s extensive product line includes LED navigation lights, searchlights, floodlights, and interior and exterior lighting systems—all proudly made in the United States.

As a leading marine lighting manufacturer in the USA, CR Control Systems Inc. combines advanced technology with top-grade materials. Their lights are corrosion-resistant, waterproof, and compliant with international safety standards. The company has earned the trust of marine professionals, coast guards, shipbuilders, and offshore operators across the nation.

“Our mission has always been to provide reliable lighting solutions that ensure safety and visibility at sea,” said the company’s spokesperson. “We understand how important it is to have dependable lighting in critical maritime operations. That’s why we focus on quality, performance, and innovation.”

CR Control Systems Inc. operates a state-of-the-art facility in New Jersey, where all manufacturing, testing, and quality control processes take place. The company’s in-house engineering team ensures each product meets rigorous performance criteria. They also offer customized lighting solutions tailored to their clients’ specifications. For more information, visit our website at https://www.crconsys.com/ or call us at 1-603-727-9149.

About CR Control Systems Inc.

CR Control Systems Inc. is a New Jersey-based company specializing in marine electrical and lighting systems. With over 30 years of industry experience, they are a leading marine lighting manufacturer in the USA, known for their durable, efficient, and innovative lighting products. Serving both commercial and government sectors, CR Control Systems Inc. is committed to excellence, safety, and sustainability in marine technology.

Contact Us

Call – 1-603-727-9149

Email – Support@crconsys.com

Address – 85 Mechanic St, Lebanon, New Hampshire, 03766, United States