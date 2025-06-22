RPost Opens Authentication Services to Global Postal and Digital Mail Platforms

The company is also opening up its APIs, enabling developers to embed RPost’s secure messaging tools directly into their own platforms. Postal-branded apps compatible with Outlook, Lotus, smartphones, tablets, and web browsers are available for easy adoption and customization. This move enables postal services to adopt a more viral, market-driven approach to digital communication, allowing developers to innovate and commercialize new tools using RPost’s infrastructure. As compliance and security demands grow, RPost’s scalable pricing model and data intelligence features are positioned to help modernize the way postal services operate in the digital age.