RPost Opens Authentication Services to Global Postal and Digital Mail Platforms

RPost offers its secure email authentication platform to postal operators and developers, enabling fast, cost-effective digital communication services.

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-06-22 — /EPR Network/ — RPost has launched a new initiative to serve as a third-party authenticator within external digital mail services, targeting both postal operators and independent developers. By integrating RPost’s cloud-based security and authentication tools, postal services can now offer features like legal electronic signatures, proof of delivery, and encrypted communication—without needing to build these complex capabilities themselves. Messages marked as “high value” can be automatically routed through RPost servers for verification before reaching their final destination, ensuring secure and compliant communication.

The company is also opening up its APIs, enabling developers to embed RPost’s secure messaging tools directly into their own platforms. Postal-branded apps compatible with Outlook, Lotus, smartphones, tablets, and web browsers are available for easy adoption and customization. This move enables postal services to adopt a more viral, market-driven approach to digital communication, allowing developers to innovate and commercialize new tools using RPost’s infrastructure. As compliance and security demands grow, RPost’s scalable pricing model and data intelligence features are positioned to help modernize the way postal services operate in the digital age.

https://rpost.com/news/post-parcel-rpost-opens-secure-digital-mail-cloud

