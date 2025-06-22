VahanKhoj Launches: A Smarter Way to Discover Vehicles in India

Noida, India, 2025-06-22 — /EPR Network/ — VahanKhoj, an innovative digital vehicle discovery platform, has officially launched with a mission to redefine how Indians search for and compare cars and bikes online. The platform is engineered for simplicity, speed, and trust, giving users access to real-time data, comparison tools, insurance and finance insights—all from a single, user-friendly interface.

Making Vehicle Research Easier for Everyone

Designed to empower both urban and rural buyers, VahanKhoj.com helps users make confident decisions with tools like model comparisons, city-specific on-road pricing, expert reviews, and buyer guides. The platform’s mobile-first design ensures accessibility for all kinds of users, from students to working professionals.

“Our aim is to simplify India’s vehicle-buying experience by offering accurate data, seamless tools, and unbiased insights,” said Sunil Goyal, Founder & CEO of VahanKhoj. “We’re building more than a tool—we’re creating a complete decision-making ecosystem.”

Why VahanKhoj Is Different

Extensive Vehicle Listings : Discover a broad selection of new and used vehicles from major brands across India.

Smart Comparison Tools : Compare vehicles on engine specs, safety, fuel type, mileage, features, and price instantly.

Accurate On-Road Pricing : Get city-wise pricing, including insurance, tax, and registration costs with transparency.

Built-In Finance & Insurance Tools : Use EMI calculators, check No Claim Bonuses, and explore instant insurance quotes.

Expert Content: Access reviews, how-to guides, and buying tips curated by automotive experts.

A Platform for All Buyers

With plans to include regional languages and more used vehicle listings, VahanKhoj is building for India’s diverse population. Whether you’re buying your first scooter or comparing SUVs for your family, the platform adapts to every buyer journey.

“This isn’t just a comparison site—it’s a complete platform for every Indian buyer,” Goyal emphasized.

Get Started Today

VahanKhoj is completely free to use—no login required. Visit VahanKhoj.com to begin comparing vehicles, getting insurance quotes, and exploring expert buying resources.

Media Contact:

Jai Bhatt, Digital Expert

info@vahankhoj.com

+91 9821821898

LinkedIn

Website