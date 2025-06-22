NFM Extrusion Division has been advancing South African metal manufacturing since 1966

Cape Town, South Africa, 2025-06-22 — /EPR Network/ — For nearly six decades, the Extrusion Division of Non-Ferrous Metal Works (NFM) has been a pillar of the South African metals industry. NFM’s extrusion facility, founded in 1966 and located in Prospecton, KwaZulu-Natal, has grown to become one of the country’s largest manufacturers and extruders of copper, brass, and bronze alloys.

NFM’s manufacturing plant is strategically located, with quick access to major road networks and the Durban Port, making it ideal for serving both local and international markets. With its rich history, the division continues to play an important role in supplying high-quality nonferrous metal products to a wide range of industries, including construction, electrical, plumbing, and engineering.

The core of NFM’s operations is a strong extrusion capability. The facility houses multiple direct and indirect extrusion presses, allowing for the production of a wide range of copper and brass profiles in various shapes, sizes, and specifications. This includes hollow and solid sections designed to meet specific industrial specifications.

In addition to extrusion, the facility has a number of automated Schumag draw benches, as well as conventional draw benches. This allows for the production of wrought copper, brass, and bronze products in various tempers, shapes, and sizes. NFM’s manufacturing operations are ISO 9001:2015 certified, which ensures that all products meet stringent quality standards and international specifications.

Product development and innovation are critical to NFM’s ongoing success. The company’s dedicated Research & Development Department is constantly working to improve its product offerings and processing techniques. This includes working closely with clients to meet their specific needs and ensure timely, dependable supply.

In addition to extrusion, NFM offers supplementary services that establish it as a comprehensive wholesaler for nonferrous metals. These services encompass an in-house foundry, toolroom, and technical support team, all designed to offer comprehensive metal solutions under a single roof.

NFM’s offering is built around an ongoing dedication to quality and consistency. Each alloy produced, whether copper, brass, or bronze, is fully certified and traceable. This emphasis on excellence pervades every stage of the manufacturing process, from raw material procurement to final product dispatch.

Furthermore, NFM is committed to continuous improvement and upskilling its workforce. NFM maintains its leadership position in South Africa’s metal manufacturing landscape by investing in modern equipment and adhering to best practices in manufacturing and quality assurance.

In an era when supply chain dependability and product conformity are critical, NFM’s Extrusion Division has a proven track record of producing superior products, backed by technical expertise and a customer-focused approach. With over 50 years of experience, NFM continues to evolve, adapting to new market demands while upholding the high standards for which it is well-known.

As the global demand for high-performance alloys grows, NFM is ready to meet it with precision, dependability, and excellence based on decades of industry experience. Visit : https://nfm.co.za/

About Us

Non-Ferrous Metal Works (NFM) is a leading South African manufacturer and supplier of high-quality copper, brass, and bronze alloys. NFM, founded in 1947, operates one of the largest nonferrous foundries in the Southern Hemisphere and is dedicated to providing quality, innovation, and service excellence in various industries.