Lucintel Forecasts the Global Antifog Film and Sheet Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.8% from 2025 to 2031

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global antifog film and sheet market looks promising with opportunities in the food packaging, agricultural film, windshield, instrument lense & display panel, refrigerator door, and industrial visors & goggle markets. The global antifog film and sheet market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.8% from 2025 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are the rising demand from the food packaging industry, the growing use in automotive applications, and the increasing consumer preference for improved visibility in consumer goods.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in antifog film and sheet market to 2031 by material (BOPP films, polyester films, and others), technology (aqueous thermosetting coating, kneading surfactant, photocatalyst coating, UV coatings, and others), application (food packaging, agricultural films, windshields, instrument lenses & display panels, refrigerator doors, industrial visors & goggles, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the technology category, UV coating is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within the application category, food packaging is expected to witness the highest growth.

In terms of region, North America is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

3M, SABIC, FSI Coating Technologies, Specialty Polyfilms, Kafrit Industries, DuPont, Amcor, Toray Industries, Weetect, Sumitomo Bakelite are the major suppliers in the antifog film and sheet market.

