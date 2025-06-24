As Sober.Buzz Community Explodes Its Growth Globally it is Announcing “Spreading the Good BUZZ” Podcast Hosted by Josh Case Debuting July 7th

Austin, Texas, USA, 2025-06-24 — /EPR Network/ — Sober.Buzz is a growing global community founded by entrepreneur, investor and recovery advocate Josh Case. Inspired by his own struggle with alcoholism and addiction, Josh has created a community in which addicts support each other in their recovery journeys. Sober.Buzz is for those in all stages of recovery and for those that love and support them in their recovery journey. This mission has come to life on Sober.Buzz’s most followed social media @SoberBuzzToken on Instagram where the global community is rapidly growing.

Video: Three Initiative Introduction.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DLLDin7x6ii/?igsh=aDE3YW9qcmducHY0

Video: Josh talking candidly about his addiction.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DKLXs7qseD3/?igsh=NGVtdHp2em83dzZ4

Sober.Buzz has three major initiatives. First, the “Spreading the Good BUZZ” podcast hosted by Josh himself which will debut July 7th, one year and one day from Josh’s Sobriety Independence Day, second the Sober.Buzz online store and lastly setting the public sales date for the $BUZZ token.

“These three initiatives; the “Spreading the Good BUZZ” podcast, announcing the public sale date of the $BUZZ token, and the opening of our online store with the Exclusive Inspirational Collection by Heidi Case brings our growing social media community more opportunities for connection, engagement and enrichment. We want to be able to spread the message of hope and recovery to as many as possible while providing relevant, uplifting and educational content,” Josh Case, founder and CEO of Sober.Buzz.

The Sober.Buzz Online Store with custom merchandise including the Exclusive Inspirational Collection by Heidi Case is now live.

Video: Sober.Buzz Online Store featuring the Exclusive Inspirational Collection by Heidi Case.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DLNrioVSIdH/?igsh=MXV2dmw1Ymw4bG94Mw==

Heidi Case, Director of Online Content said, “As my sobriety journey has continued to blossom, I’ve been able to weave together my rekindled love of art and fashion, creating the collection was obvious next step to contribute to our community.”

Video: Josh talking candidly about his addiction.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DKLXs7qseD3/?igsh=NGVtdHp2em83dzZ4

Video: Josh discussing codependency, expectations, people pleasing and more.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DKMQnPQudeJ/?igsh=MTltdDNlbGZxOTZwbQ==

On the Sober.Buzz Podcast Josh will be real and raw talking openly and honestly about his addiction struggles. Josh has been able to overcome his several decades long dependence on alcohol and drugs that damaged his life. Josh will be hosting guests ranging from celebrities, successful entrepreneurs, business owners, executives as well as professionals in the mental health arena specializing in addiction and recovery. Many of these individuals achieved incredible success but lost themselves or someone they loved to addiction. Sober.Buzz and Guerrilla Marketing Consultants Platinum Podcast team is collaborating on the podcast production, PR and media.

“I have been blown away by the level of attention and by the explosive growth Sober.Buzz is experiencing. Our open and honest personal stories are resonating with our growing global community. Through the “Spreading the Good Buzz” podcast we can bring even more awareness, resources and hope to those suffering from addiction and to those who love and support them,” says Josh.

The public sale of The Sober Token $BUZZ will be October 1, 2025. $BUZZ is Sober.Buzz’s utility token on the Ethereum blockchain designed to empower individuals and families affected by addiction. The $BUZZ token will facilitate the “spreading of the good $BUZZ”, help fund sobriety-based philanthropic initiatives while enabling users to engage in a global recovery community via voting on charitable causes, access to virtual, in person events and access to practical premium content designed to support all of us in our recovery together.

“As someone in long-term recovery, I know firsthand the devastating impact of addiction and the power of a supportive community,” said Josh Case, “The Sober.Buzz platform is designed to bring together people from all over the world who want to live a sober life—or help loved ones in recovery—and to provide them with meaningful tools, resources, community and connection.”

Video: Three Initiative Introduction.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DLLDin7x6ii/?igsh=aDE3YW9qcmducHY0

For more information about Sober.Buzz follow us on Instagram, Facebook, X and LinkedIn or to sign up for “Spreading the Good $BUZZ” podcast launch updates visit www.sober.buzz