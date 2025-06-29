International Conference: “Is the European Union Exiting History? Europe and the BRICS”

European and International Leaders Call to “Revive the Spirit of the Schuman Plan”

Paris, France, 2025-06-29 — /EPR Network/ — In response to the major geopolitical upheavals reshaping the global order, the Institut Jean Lecanuet held an international conference on Monday, May 26, 2025, entitled: “Is the European Union Exiting History? Europe and the BRICS.” This event brought together in Paris a distinguished group of experts, diplomats, decision-makers, and political figures from Europe, BRICS countries, Africa, the United States, and Asia. The aim was to analyze the new global balance of power and to reflect on the strategic role the European Union can and must play within this evolving international architecture.

A World in Full Reconfiguration

The rise of the BRICS, the arrival of a new U.S. administration, ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and elsewhere, as well as mounting economic and strategic tensions, all necessitate a redefinition of international relations. In this context, Europe faces crucial choices: to adapt, to cooperate, or to oppose emerging powers. “We are living through a period of profound and rapid transformation. The geopolitical, economic, and social balance of the world is undergoing major changes that are redrawing the map of influence and partnership,” emphasized Alain Houpert, Senator for Côte-d’Or. He reminded participants that Europe, “long a driver of stability, now finds itself compelled to rethink its role in a rapidly changing international order.”

High-Profile Speakers

Notable speakers included Henri Malosse, former President of the European Economic and Social Committee; Alain Houpert, Senator for Côte-d’Or; Yves Pozzo di Borgo, President of the Institut Jean Lecanuet; Purnima Anand, President of the BRICS International Forum; Alexander Orlov, former Russian Ambassador to France; Rosine Ghawji, Founder of Working Mothers for Donald Trump International; Song Zhen Wu, former Chinese Ambassador to the EU; as well as representatives from Brazil and Africa.

Toward a New Global Architecture

Discussions focused on the current and future role of Europe, the dynamics of the BRICS, and key economic, military, and political challenges. Participants unanimously stressed the urgent need for the European Union to rethink its model, strengthen dialogue with emerging powers, and invest in peace, stability, and shared prosperity.

Song Zhen Wu highlighted the openness of the BRICS: “The BRICS are not being built against anyone; rather, they keep the door wide open to all who wish to participate in a world based on cooperation and consensus. A deepened dialogue between the BRICS and the European Union would be both desirable and possible.” Rosine Ghawji offered the American perspective: “From the United States, we see a weakened Europe, led by a small group of individuals. However, cooperation with the BRICS, based on respect and mutual interest, is a path for the future.”

A Call for a “Schuman Plan 2”

In conclusion, the conference issued a call to revive the spirit of the Schuman Plan, proposing the creation of a new community of nations founded on cooperation, respect for diversity, and the pursuit of the common good. This vision, notably championed by Ján Figeľ, former European Commissioner, invites the construction of a space for dialogue and development between Europe, the BRICS, and other regions of the world to collectively address the challenges of the 21st century. “The vision of Robert Schuman has not exhausted its principles. The roots of the European project are also our future. It is time to build a community of peace, stability, and prosperity that unites Europe, the BRICS, and other regions of the world,” he reminded the audience.

Press Contact:

Institut Jean Lecanuet

Email: colloqueinstitutjeanlecanuet@gmail.com