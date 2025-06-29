Thai Medicure Sees Growth as More Bangladeshi Patients Seek Medical Care in Thailand

Dhaka, Bangladesh, 2025-06-29 — /EPR Network/ — Thai Medicure, a top medical tourism company in Bangladesh, is seeing a steady rise in patients looking for treatment in Thailand. Many are seeking access to more advanced healthcare systems, shorter wait times, and specialized care. Thailand’s hospitals are well-equipped to meet these needs. In addition, the company’s recent partnership with Samitivej Hospitals has added to its credibility, giving patients greater confidence in choosing Thai Medicure for medical care abroad.

Thailand has long been recognized for its advanced healthcare system, patient-friendly environment, and competitive treatment costs. For Bangladeshis, Thai healthcare is a practical and high-quality alternative to local care, especially for specialized treatments and complex procedures. Thai Medicure has carved a place for itself as a reliable facilitator in the medical tourism sector by helping patients navigate everything from travel and admission to follow-up care.

Since the partnership with Samitivej Hospitals was officially announced, Thai Medicure has reported increased service inquiries and consultation bookings. The collaboration with the hospital has made it easier for patients to secure hospital admissions and communicate with reputed specialists in Thailand. The Thai Medicure team is optimistic that it’ll create even more pathways for Bangladeshis to access care beyond borders by extending its hospital network.

“As the political climate in Bangladesh stabilizes and income becomes more consistent, more people are now considering healthcare abroad,” said Fuad Hasan, CEO of Thai Medicure. “Things are looking up for us, and we’re focused on helping patients find the medical services they need.”

Thai Medicure supports patients with medical visa applications, appointment coordination, hospital admissions, telemedicine access, and air ambulance arrangements. The company continues to attract patients who want organized guidance for medical treatment overseas.

Visit www.thaimedicure.com to learn more about Thai Medicure’s services.

Contact Information:

Fuad Hasan

Thai Medicure

Email: thaimedicure@gmail.com

Phone: +8801332538534

Address: H 105, Rd 13/A, Block C, Banani, Dhaka, Bangladesh