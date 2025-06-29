Marioff Pioneers IoT Innovation in Water Mist Fire Protection

Helsinki, Finland, 2025-06-29 — /EPR Network/ — Marioff, a global leader in water mist fire protection, is proud to be among the first in the fire protection industry to introduce an Internet of Things (IoT) solution—uniquely designed for high-pressure water mist systems. This new technology enables real-time monitoring, smart alerts, and centralized control, setting a new benchmark for safety, operational efficiency, and peace of mind.



Advancing the Future of Fire Safety

As a company that designs complete fire protection systems, Marioff has been advancing the HI-FOG® solution for over three decades. The new IoT solution builds on this legacy—seamlessly integrating with existing HI-FOG systems to provide continuous visibility, real-time alerts, and smarter system management.

We are proud to take on this new frontier in fire protection technology. Having spearheaded the development of high-pressure water mist systems, no one is better positioned than Marioff to lead their evolution into the IoT era. We know the technology; we’ve built it from the ground up—and now we’re bringing it fully online.

“Our IoT solution marks a significant step forward in fire safety,” says Juha Ilvonen, CEO of Marioff. “It helps ensure systems are always monitored and ready—protecting people, property, and business continuity.”

Connected, Informed, and Always Ready

The new system empowers users with remote access and centralized control across multiple sites.

“This technology gives customers full visibility of their HI-FOG system—no matter where they are,” says Samuli Bäck, Manager, Connected Services. “It means faster decisions, proactive maintenance, and ultimately, safer environments.”



Key Features:

Real-Time Monitoring – Constant oversight of system status and performance

– Constant oversight of system status and performance Automated Alerts – Immediate notifications about events, issues, or maintenance

– Immediate notifications about events, issues, or maintenance Centralized Management – View and manage multiple systems through one interface

– View and manage multiple systems through one interface Data Insights – Performance analytics to support predictive maintenance

Engineering Safety Forward

With this launch, Marioff sets a new standard for fire protection. As the demand for connected, intelligent safety systems grows, we remain committed to engineering solutions that protect what matters most. The solution will be first made available for selected pilot users before opening the platform to a wider userbase.

Learn more about our IoT-enabled HI-FOG system at www.marioff.com/smart.



About Marioff

Since 1985, Marioff has been protecting what matters most with pioneering water mist fire suppression technology. Our HI-FOG® system safeguards everything from lives at sea and hotel guests to cultural landmarks and data centers around the world. As the global leader in water mist, we deliver more than just a fire protection system — we provide complete, end-to-end solutions with expert support from design to delivery and ongoing lifecycle support.