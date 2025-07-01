Butterfly Valve Market Driven by Expanding Oil and Gas Infrastructure

The global butterfly valve market size was estimated at USD 12.12 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 15.78 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2025 to 2030. The market’s growth is primarily driven by strong demand from the oil and gas sector. Butterfly valves are extensively deployed across upstream, midstream, and downstream processes for isolating and regulating fluid flow.

As global energy demand rises, particularly in emerging economies, there is a significant uptick in oil and gas exploration and production activities. This has fueled the need for compact, reliable, and cost-efficient flow control devices such as butterfly valves. Additionally, modernization efforts and increasing automation in oil and gas infrastructures are further propelling market expansion. Rising investments in water treatment and wastewater management are also key drivers. Both public and private stakeholders are focusing on enhancing water infrastructure to support growing urban populations and comply with environmental regulations. Owing to their durability, low-pressure drop, and operational simplicity, butterfly valves are widely utilized in water treatment facilities for flow control and isolation. The growing number of desalination projects in water-scarce regions and upgrades to aging municipal water systems are further amplifying demand.

The market is witnessing increasing traction in the chemical and power generation industries. In chemical manufacturing, butterfly valves are favored for their ability to withstand corrosive substances and high temperatures. In power generation—especially in thermal and nuclear plants—these valves are essential for regulating steam and cooling water flow. As global electricity needs expand and new plants are constructed to diversify energy sources, the usage of butterfly valves is expected to grow correspondingly.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of about 44.8% in 2024.

In the United States, the butterfly valve market benefits from substantial investments in shale gas exploration and petrochemical processing facilities.

By function, the manual segment led the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 41.2% in 2024, driven by its cost-effectiveness and simplicity of operation.

By end use, the water & wastewater treatment segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 37.5% in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 12.12 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 15.78 Billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 4.5%

Asia Pacific: Largest market in 2024

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific led the market with a dominant revenue share of around 44.8% in 2024. Rapid industrialization, urban growth, and infrastructure development are driving this expansion. Government initiatives aimed at enhancing water treatment capacity and energy production are major contributors. The region’s robust manufacturing capabilities and increasing investments in chemical and power sectors are sustaining strong demand for reliable and cost-effective valve solutions.

China’s butterfly valve market is fueled by substantial infrastructure and urban development. Major investments in power generation—including renewables—and the growth of chemical and petrochemical industries continue to drive demand for advanced valves. Environmental regulations further incentivize the adoption of high-performance flow control technologies.

North America is witnessing growth driven by modernization of water and wastewater infrastructure and expanding industrial automation. Regulatory compliance and environmental initiatives support the adoption of efficient flow control systems. The integration of smart valve technologies is enhancing operational efficiency in industries such as oil & gas and power.

In the United States, investment in shale gas and petrochemical facilities boosts the need for robust butterfly valves. The push to upgrade old pipelines and water systems, combined with advancements in industrial IoT and automation, is accelerating the adoption of smart valve solutions.

Europe is characterized by stringent environmental policies and a shift toward renewable energy. Upgrades in water and wastewater infrastructure and the rising importance of energy efficiency are encouraging adoption of advanced valve systems. The food & beverage and pharmaceutical sectors also contribute significantly to regional demand.

In Germany, demand is bolstered by its advanced manufacturing sector and energy transition initiatives. Investments in power generation and environmental compliance measures continue to foster growth in the butterfly valve market.

Latin America benefits from rising oil & gas exploration and water treatment development, particularly in Brazil and Mexico. Although economic conditions vary, improved regulatory environments and foreign investment are creating positive market prospects.

In the Middle East & Africa, butterfly valve demand is supported by extensive oil & gas infrastructure projects, desalination plants, and energy diversification strategies. The harsh environmental conditions in this region drive demand for high-performance, corrosion-resistant valve solutions.

Key Butterfly Valve Company Insights

Leading players in the market include Alfa Laval Corporate AB and Curtiss-Wright Corporation.

Alfa Laval Corporate AB offers a range of butterfly valves tailored for the food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and marine sectors, known for their ease of maintenance and compatibility with automated systems.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation specializes in engineered valve solutions for critical service environments, including nuclear power and defense. Its portfolio includes high-performance and triple-offset valves built for extreme pressure and temperature conditions.

Emerging market players such as Flowserve Corporation and Emerson Electric Co. are also making significant contributions.

Flowserve Corporation, based in the U.S., delivers butterfly valves across a wide range of designs—resilient-seated, high-performance, and triple-offset—serving industries such as oil & gas, chemicals, and water. Their products are recognized for engineering excellence and long service life.

Emerson provides an extensive selection of butterfly valves with smart technologies for predictive maintenance. These products are designed for precision control and are widely adopted in sectors like power generation, oil & gas, and water treatment.

Conclusion

The global butterfly valve market is poised for steady growth through 2030, supported by rising energy demands, water infrastructure development, and industrial automation trends. Technological advancements, growing emphasis on environmental sustainability, and the integration of smart valve systems are reshaping market dynamics. With diverse applications across sectors such as oil & gas, water treatment, power, and chemicals, butterfly valves continue to be a critical component in achieving operational efficiency, regulatory compliance, and cost-effectiveness.