U.S. Wearable Breast Pumps Market 2030: Retail Channels Driving Growth

The U.S. wearable breast pumps market was valued at USD 243.5 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 413.4 million by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.02% from 2024 to 2030. Key growth drivers include the rising number of employed women, increasing healthcare spending, and a well-established healthcare infrastructure.

In 2023, the U.S. represented 44% of the global wearable breast pumps market, reflecting high demand fueled by social modernization and the growing participation of women in the workforce. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 57.4% of women were part of the labor force in 2019, up slightly from 57.1% in 2018. Wearable breast pumps are preferred by working mothers due to their convenience and efficiency in milk expression.

Further, data from the Center for American Progress highlights that by December 2022, over 993,000 mothers were active in the labor force in the U.S., with a female labor participation rate of 77.0%. This demographic often has higher disposable income and limited time for traditional breastfeeding, making them a prime consumer base for wearable pumps.

Additionally, both public and private insurance providers offer support for breast pump products. For instance, Medela includes insurance coverage options, and Medicaid, under the Affordable Care Act, covers manual and standard electric breast pumps. Although North Carolina Medicaid does not provide direct coverage, it offers a 15% discount on breast pumps. The growth of milk banks across the U.S. is another contributing factor expected to drive product demand.

Market Trends and Key Insights

Battery-operated wearable breast pumps accounted for the largest market share in 2023. Their popularity is driven by rising employment among women, greater awareness of advanced breast pump technology, and ongoing improvements in healthcare systems.

The wearable pumps segment led the market with a 57% share in 2023, driven by factors such as higher female workforce participation, increased health expenditure, and robust healthcare infrastructure.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size : USD 243.5 Million

: USD 243.5 Million 2030 Projected Market Size : USD 413.4 Million

: USD 413.4 Million CAGR (2024–2030): 8.02%

Leading Companies in the U.S. Market

Prominent players in the U.S. wearable breast pump industry include:

Freemie

Ameda, Inc

Willow Innovations, Inc.

Babybuddha Products, LLC

Spectra

IAPOY

Lavie Mom

Motif Medical

Fridababy, LLC

Bodily

Lansinoh Laboratories, Inc.

Kindred Bravely

Bravado Designs

The Honest Company

Motherlove Herbal Company

These companies actively engage in strategies such as new product development, mergers and acquisitions, and regional expansion to strengthen their market position.

Conclusion

The U.S. wearable breast pumps market is set for sustained growth, supported by increased female labor force participation, rising disposable income, and greater demand for efficient, on-the-go breastfeeding solutions. With ongoing technological advancements and supportive healthcare policies, the market is expected to maintain strong momentum through 2030, reaching USD 413.4 million. Leading manufacturers continue to innovate and expand to meet the evolving needs of modern mothers, positioning the U.S. as a dominant force in the global wearable breast pumps industry.