U.S. Hair Care Products Market: Accessibility & Choice – The Role of Hypermarkets and Online Giants

The U.S. hair care products market was valued at USD 20.84 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 30.06 billion by 2030, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.4% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is significantly driven by the increasing consumer demand for vegan, natural, and organic hair care products, which are perceived as beneficial for hair and scalp health due to their chemical-free formulations. Organic professional hair care products, in particular, are gaining considerable popularity among salons and spa service providers across the region.

Furthermore, the expansion of the industry is bolstered by the influence of social media and blogging, as well as the increasing adoption of online platforms for purchasing hair care products. Social media endorsements and promotions heavily sway online retail decisions. These platforms enable online retailers to connect with customers, gather feedback, and serve as crucial tools for developing new products, monitoring brand and product reviews, and executing marketing campaigns.

Key Market Dynamics & Insights:

Shampoo’s Leading Product Share: In 2024, shampoo accounted for a revenue share of 43.07% of the overall U.S. hair care products industry. Shampoos are fundamental for scalp and hair cleansing, effectively removing excess oil, dandruff, environmental pollutants, and product residues, while also aiding in hair color protection.

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets as Key Distribution Channels: Hypermarkets & Supermarkets contributed a revenue share of 33.74% to the U.S. hair care products industry in 2024. The unparalleled convenience and accessibility offered by these retail formats, along with their ongoing expansion, significantly contribute to the sales growth within the U.S. hair care market.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 20.84 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 30.06 Billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 6.4%

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The U.S. hair care products market is highly competitive and fragmented, characterized by the presence of numerous globally recognized brands alongside various regional players. Prominent companies in this market include Procter & Gamble (P&G) Company, Unilever plc, L’Oréal USA, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc., Henkel Corporation, and Revlon Consumer Products Corporation, among others.

L’Oréal USA, Inc., the American subsidiary of the L’Oréal Group, is a significant force in the U.S. hair care market. The company distinguishes itself by integrating scientific innovation with dermatologist-endorsed formulas, particularly within its expanding dermocosmetic hair care lines like CeraVe and Vichy Dercos. L’Oréal USA maintains a strong presence across diverse channels, including retail, salons, and e-commerce, with its regional operations concentrated in New York and manufacturing facilities distributed across the country.

Procter & Gamble (P&G) holds a major position in the U.S. hair care landscape, leveraging its profound consumer insights and a portfolio of well-known household brands such as Pantene, Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, and Aussie. P&G’s hair care operations are bolstered by extensive research and development capabilities based in Cincinnati, Ohio, and benefit from the company’s robust supply chain and comprehensive omnichannel retail presence throughout North America.

Unilever plc plays a competitive role in the U.S. hair care sector through a combination of widely accessible and trend-driven brands, including Dove, TRESemmé, Nexxus, and Suave. Unilever’s North American headquarters in New Jersey supports a broad distribution network encompassing both traditional brick-and-mortar stores and digital platforms.

Key Players

Procter & Gamble (P&G) Company

Unilever plc

L’Oréal USA, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.

Henkel Corporation

Revlon Consumer Products Corporation

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc

John Paul Mitchell Systems

Kao Corporation

Coty Inc.

Conclusion

The U.S. hair care products market is expanding, driven by consumer demand for natural and organic options, as well as the significant influence of social media and online purchasing. Key product categories like shampoo and demographic segments such as women are leading this growth, with hypermarkets and supermarkets remaining crucial distribution channels. The market’s competitive landscape is defined by major global and regional players who are continuously innovating to meet evolving consumer preferences.