Endpoint Security Market Driven by BYOD and Remote Work Trends

The global endpoint security market size was valued at USD 16.22 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 28.80 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2023 to 2030. One of the major factors driving this growth is the increasing adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) policies across organizations, which raises the need for robust endpoint security solutions.

As employees increasingly access corporate data through personal mobile devices, concerns around data safety and device management are growing. This shift has accelerated the demand for advanced endpoint security systems designed to protect sensitive business information. To meet this rising need, companies such as McAfee, FireEye, and Sophos are introducing innovative solutions focused on mobile device security.

The global market is highly competitive, driven by rapid technological advancements and constantly evolving industry standards. Companies are adopting strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships to maintain their market position. For instance, in March 2022, Google announced plans to acquire cybersecurity firm Mandiant for USD 5.4 billion—a move aimed at strengthening its enterprise security offerings and reinforcing its position in the cybersecurity domain.

Regulatory frameworks are also playing a significant role in shaping market dynamics across various sectors including BFSI, retail, and healthcare. In North America, compliance standards such as the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), Payment Application Qualified Security Assessor (PAQSA), and Data Breaches Disclosure Law are supporting the integration of endpoint security solutions, especially in the retail sector.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America led the market in 2022, accounting for 36.6% of the global revenue share.

By component, the solution segment dominated with 66.5% share in 2022.

By deployment, on-premise solutions held a 61.5% share in 2022.

By organization size, large enterprises captured 65.5% of the market in 2022.

By application, the government & defense segment held the largest share at 22.3% in 2022.

Order a free sample PDF of the Endpoint Security Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Market Size & Forecast Summary

2022 Market Size: USD 16.22 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 28.80 Billion

CAGR (2023–2030): 7.4%

North America: Largest regional market

Asia Pacific: Fastest growing region

Regional Insights

North America maintained the largest market share in 2022, supported by the presence of leading technology vendors and rigorous compliance requirements such as CCPA and GDPR. These frameworks have elevated the importance of endpoint security in securing sensitive data and maintaining regulatory compliance across industries like BFSI, healthcare, and automotive.

Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 12.0% over the forecast period. Rising adoption of cloud computing and BYOD practices, combined with the rapid growth of industries like finance, e-commerce, and healthcare, is propelling demand for endpoint security solutions across the region.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The endpoint security market is witnessing dynamic developments, with companies introducing cost-effective, adaptive, and AI-driven security tools. To gain a competitive edge, many firms are entering long-term collaborations with suppliers and expanding their product portfolios. For instance, in June 2021, Broadcom launched Adaptive Protection—an advanced endpoint security technology powered by Symantec’s expertise and machine learning capabilities. This solution offers personalized, low-interference protection for enterprise environments.

Key players in the global endpoint security market include:

Broadcom

Trend Micro Incorporated

Sophos Ltd.

Microsoft

AO Kaspersky Lab

Panda Security

F-Secure

IBM Corporation

McAfee, LLC

ESET, spol. s r.o.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Bitdefender

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The global endpoint security market is poised for steady growth through 2030, driven by technological advancements, regulatory mandates, and the surge in mobile workforce and BYOD adoption. As cyber threats continue to evolve in complexity, enterprises are increasingly investing in intelligent, adaptive security solutions to protect their expanding digital footprints. Industry players are expected to continue innovating and forming strategic partnerships to address emerging security challenges and stay competitive in this dynamic landscape.