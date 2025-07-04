Oleyl Alcohol Market Driven by Rising Demand in Personal Care Products

The global oleyl alcohol market size was estimated at USD 1.02 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 1.36 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2024 to 2030. The growth is primarily fueled by the compound’s eco-friendliness, high purity, and strong performance efficiency.

Oleyl alcohol serves multiple functions across industries, acting as a defoaming agent, cosmetic emollient, plasticizer, rheology modifier, chemical intermediate, and automotive lubricant. It is an organic compound sourced from both plants and animals, appearing as a clear liquid with a distinct odor. Natural sources include oils such as soybean, castor, palm kernel, and rapeseed, while synthetic variants are developed through the synthesis of propylene glycols and ethylene.

Manufacturing processes typically involve the catalytic hydrogenation of oleic acid esters. Additionally, oleyl alcohol can be synthesized via the Bouveault–Blanc reduction reaction using butyl oleate, butyl alcohol, and sodium. Naturally, it is found in fish oil and other aquatic mammal oils. The product’s increasing incorporation in pharmaceutical R&D, particularly for drug delivery systems, is expected to open new avenues for market expansion.

Nonetheless, fluctuating raw material prices remain a critical challenge for manufacturers. Despite this, the development of cost-effective, bio-based surfactants derived from oleyl alcohol by leading producers is anticipated to foster product demand over the forecast timeline.

Oleyl alcohol is distributed through both direct and indirect supply channels. Bulk buyers—especially manufacturers in cosmetics, food & beverages, detergents, and surfactants—are typically served via direct distribution, forming a significant portion of revenue for producers.

The market features moderate competition, with key players investing in R&D to enhance their product offerings. Innovation remains a strategic focus, helping companies stay competitive. Notable manufacturers in the market include Ecogreen Oleochemicals Pte. Ltd., Croda International Plc, Stepan Company, Sasol, and The Lubrizol Corporation.

Currently in a medium growth phase, the oleyl alcohol market is expanding steadily. Its utility in cosmetics and personal care—where it acts as a skin-softening and smoothing agent—is significant. The increasing consumer shift toward sustainable, bio-based products further fuels market demand.

Growing environmental consciousness is pushing consumers and industries alike toward bio-based oleyl alcohol derived from renewable sources like vegetable oils. This aligns well with the rise in demand for green cosmetics and biodegradable household products.

Key Market Trends & Insights

The Asia Pacific region led the global market in 2023, accounting for a 38.6% revenue share.

In the U.S., demand is mainly supported by the personal care, pharmaceutical, and cleaning product sectors.

By source, fish oil dominated the market in 2023 with a 31.3% revenue share.

The personal care and cosmetics application segment led the market in 2023 with a 23.7% revenue share.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 1.02 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 1.36 Billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 4.3%

Asia Pacific: Largest regional market in 2023

Key Oleyl Alcohol Company Insights

Major players include Croda International Plc, BASF SE, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., and The Lubrizol Corporation. BASF SE has a broad global presence, spanning Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Africa, and the Middle East. The Lubrizol Corporation operates across 100 countries, serving industries such as healthcare, medical, beauty, and home care.

Emerging market participants such as Ecogreen Oleochemicals Pte. Ltd., Acme Synthetic Chemicals, ATAMAN KIMYA, and Zhengzhou Alfa Chemical Co., Ltd. are also expanding their footprints. PT. Ecogreen Oleochemicals, for example, offers a broad product portfolio including fatty alcohols like oleyl alcohol, esters, and fatty acids.

Leading Companies in the Oleyl Alcohol Market

Ecogreen Oleochemicals

Croda International Plc

The Lubrizol Corporation

Acme Synthetic Chemicals

SimSon Pharma Limited

ATAMAN KIMYA

Zhengzhou Alfa Chemical Co., Ltd.

BASF SE

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Conclusion:

The oleyl alcohol market is witnessing steady growth, driven by rising demand in personal care, pharmaceuticals, and industrial applications. Its natural sourcing, multifunctional properties, and alignment with sustainability goals position it as a critical ingredient in modern formulations. Despite challenges related to raw material price volatility, innovations in bio-based production and growing environmental awareness are expected to support long-term market expansion.