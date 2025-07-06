Elevate Your Global Mobility Strategy with IMPACT Italy

Florence, Italy, 2025-07-06 — /EPR Network/ — As international education continues to evolve in a post-pandemic world, study abroad professionals are being called to rethink the purpose and power of global mobility. It’s no longer just about sending students abroad—it’s about cultivating deeper, more intentional learning experiences that shape ethical, culturally intelligent global citizens.

At Authentica, we believe that to lead transformational student experiences, educators and program leaders must first experience that transformation themselves.

Introducing IMPACT Italy: A Reimagined Professional Development Experience

IMPACT Italy is a one-of-a-kind, immersive learning journey designed specifically for international education professionals, faculty, and program designers. Set in the stunning city of Florence, this program blends immersive site visits, reflective dialogue, and cross-sectoral engagement to help participants build more meaningful, purpose-driven global programs.

Study abroad in Florence. Italy

https://authentica.com/programs/professional-development/impact/italy/

Why Study Abroad Professionals Choose IMPACT Italy

Experience the Student Journey Firsthand

As professionals, we often send students abroad without ever walking in their shoes. IMPACT Italy flips that script—inviting you to live the kind of experience you aim to create. You’ll explore Italy not just as a tourist, but as a learner, collaborator, and changemaker.

️ Build Tools for Intentional Program Design

Through interactive workshops and peer exchange, IMPACT equips you with a toolkit to align your global programs with learning outcomes like DEI, sustainability, and intercultural competence. You’ll walk away ready to design programs that go beyond “exposure” and create measurable impact.

Connect with a Global Peer Network

Join a curated cohort of international educators and thought leaders from across the globe. The relationships built during IMPACT often lead to cross-institutional collaborations, joint programming ideas, and lifelong professional support.

Learn from Italy’s Living Classroom

From grassroots social enterprises to leading universities and cultural institutions, you’ll engage with a wide range of local partners that highlight Italy’s innovation, resilience, and complexity.

Location Matters: Why Florence?

Florence is more than beautiful architecture and Renaissance art. It’s a living case study in community development, sustainability, migration, and heritage preservation. It’s also the perfect place to step back and reflect on your professional role in shaping the future of study abroad.

Who Should Attend?

International education staff and study abroad advisors

Program managers and directors

Faculty leaders and curriculum developers

Professionals designing short-term, faculty-led, or service-learning programs

Study abroad programs:

https://authentica.com/

Let’s Reimagine Global Learning—Together

At Authentica, we believe the best study abroad programs are led by those who continue to learn themselves. IMPACT Italy is your opportunity to pause, reflect, and grow—so you can return to your campus re-energized and re-equipped to lead.

Spots are limited. Explore more or reserve your place today:

Learn more about IMPACT Italy