JFEX Summer 2025 Expected to Draw 25,000 Global Visitors for F&B Showcase

TOKYO, Japan, 2025-07-06 — /EPR Network/ — RX Japan is gearing up for another JAPAN INT’L FOOD & BEVERAGE EXPO (JFEX) SUMMER 2025.

Take the first step to meet and connect with international food and beverage (F&B) companies from July 9 to July 11, 2025, at the Tokyo Big Sight. This leading Japan B2B tradeshow will showcase the complete range of traditional and product innovation of Japanese and international F&B excellence and offerings.

Participating in the show offers numerous advantages for visitors—including the opportunity to secure high-value business appointments that can drive international partnerships and market expansion. Through bringing together food and beverage enthusiasts, industry leaders, and international pioneers, JFEX remarkably ascends as a recognised international F&B show despite being in its 6th edition.

This year’s JFEX SUMMER 2025 is anticipating a large number of participants in the field of the F&B industry, with over 700 exhibitors and 25,000 visitors from all over the world, including the Middle East, Europe, America, and Asia.

*Figures include concurrent shows, JAPAN’S FOOD EXPORT FAIR and Food LogiX

Showcasing Global F&B Brands

This year’s JFEX SUMMER edition provides a wide range of network opportunities for visitors from the distinguished roster of high-calibre businesses. Including big names, such as:

Imperio – Canned/Bottled food, Cold Beverages

– Canned/Bottled food, Cold Beverages Yousef Bin Abdul Latif and Sons Agriculture Co., Ltd. – Fruit, Snack, Nutrition support food, Plant-Based, Organic

– Fruit, Snack, Nutrition support food, Plant-Based, Organic Lalsai Global Limited – Vegetable, Processed agri-food, Other agri-foods

– Vegetable, Processed agri-food, Other agri-foods Sichuan Pixian Doubanjiang Co., Ltd. – Varieties of processed foods

Varieties of processed foods O-Nongs Foods Co., Ltd. – Frozen/Chilled food, Snack, Biscuit/Cookie

Visitors can connect with leading industry players and gain insights into the latest global food trends—all within a trusted business hub for global buyers seeking Japan’s renowned F&B quality and innovation.

Innovative Product Zoning for Business Efficiency

With its dedicated product zoning, the expo streamlines food and beverage sourcing needs, becoming more efficient in a single visit. It features uniquely curated sub-events that offer a targeted niche—allowing visitors to focus on their interests that match their business needs. The following specialised shows are the following:

JFEX FOOD: Showcases a variety of processed items, including frozen meals, confectionery, beverages, and food ingredients/additives.

Showcases a variety of processed items, including frozen meals, confectionery, beverages, and food ingredients/additives. JFEX WINE & SPIRIT: Discover a world-class collection of wines, craft beers, and artisanal spirits.

Discover a world-class collection of wines, craft beers, and artisanal spirits. JFEX PREMIUM: Offers elevated products through a wide range of luxury food and drink items designed to meet the demands of high-end markets.

Offers elevated products through a wide range of luxury food and drink items designed to meet the demands of high-end markets. JFEX FRESH: Features premium fresh produce, seafood, meats, and chilled goods, tailored for buyers prioritising quality, freshness, and farm-to-table appeal.

Features premium fresh produce, seafood, meats, and chilled goods, tailored for buyers prioritising quality, freshness, and farm-to-table appeal. JFEX NEXT: Explore the future of food with innovative plant-based and sustainable products that reflect consumer preferences.

Explore the future of food with innovative plant-based and sustainable products that reflect consumer preferences. JFEX INBOUND: Curated selection of souvenir-ready snacks and culturally inspired culinary experiences designed to attract and delight international visitors.

The trade show aims to create a unified platform where international and Japanese products can be showcased under one roof, providing expanded opportunities for both visitors and exhibitors to maximise business potential.

Boost Business Efficiency with Streamlined Appointments

Visitors can maximise their business opportunities and networking potential by scheduling appointments in advance using a user-friendly online portal. Explore comprehensive exhibitor profiles, arrange meetings, and receive instant confirmations—all designed to streamline and enhance their event experience.

Make the most of your time at the event with the Appointment Making Service—visitors can now schedule one-on-one meetings in advance with exhibitors onsite. This strategic service allows the visitors to avoid missing connections, get important face time with important exhibitors, and make sure your plan is aligned with your business objectives.

This ensures a productive visit that can be filled with meaningful connections supporting your goals—whether you’re expanding your product range, sourcing private label solutions, or tracking the latest consumer trends. It’s a valuable opportunity to engage directly with trusted brands and explore new market possibilities.

Connect with F&B Leaders for Business Growth

The Networking Party, taking place on July 10th from 17:00, will provide an invaluable platform to meet and connect with exhibitors, buyers, and professionals from the global food industry. Expand your professional network while enjoying casual interactions with industry experts—accelerate business growth through educational sessions designed for F&B professionals.

Expert Talks with Real-Time Translation Support

Leading names from the F&B industries are set to deliver cutting-edge insights designed to accelerate business growth in a competitive market. Get a chance to attend these expert-led conferences:

The Future of Halal Food: Strategies for Growth/Overview of the Global and Malaysian Halal Market Nippon Asia Hala Association Director Dr. Akhtar Saeed Halal Development Corporation Corp. International Cooperation Head Mr. Mohamad Romzi Sulaiman

K-FOOD Export Status and Best Practices, K-Food Rising Global Status How Did Korean Cuisine Gain Worldwide Popularity? Korea Food Industry Association Head of Industry Support Team Mr. Hyunsoo Shim

Japanese Cuisine in the Global Spotlight: Key Attractions and Future Growth Paths Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Director of Traditional Dietary Cultures Mr. Makinose Yasushi



Take advantage of the readily available translation app, Wordly, offering multiple language options for international guests, ensuring that all visitors will get a chance to engage with other industry professionals.

Recognising F&B leaders at JFEX AWARDS

The JFEX AWARDS 2025, which celebrates standout products across four key categories, including New to Japan, Next Food Trend, Wellness, and Best Gift, are also back. Visitors can cast their votes at exhibitor booths on July 9 by scanning QR codes, with winners announced on July 10 at the JFEX AWARDS booths.

Join us at JFEX SUMMER 2025

The visitor registration is now open for the JFEX SUMMER 2025. Sign up via https://bit.ly/JFEXSummer2025Registration to access the appointment scheduling service and view the complete list of exhibitors. For full event details, please visit the official website.