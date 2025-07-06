New ITAR-Compliant File Sharing Platform Launched By Ariento

Santa Fe, CA, 2025-07-06 — /EPR Network/ — Ariento, a leading provider of cybersecurity and compliance solutions, has officially launched its new ITAR-compliant file-sharing platform—a secure, cloud-based solution designed to meet strict defense industry regulations, including CMMC GCC-High and ITAR File Share standards.

Built for defense contractors and companies handling sensitive technical data, this new platform helps businesses meet their CMMC readiness requirements by offering a secure environment for document collaboration and sharing that aligns with CMMC GCC-High controls. The solution ensures full compliance with the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR), making it ideal for organizations working within the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) supply chain.

“We recognized a growing need for a dedicated, easy-to-use, and fully compliant ITAR File Share system,” said Chris Rose, CEO of Ariento. “Our goal was to build a solution that simplifies CMMC readiness while also supporting organizations that require CMMC GCC-High environments.”

The platform is hosted in Microsoft GCC-High environments and integrates seamlessly with Ariento’s existing suite of managed services. It includes built-in encryption, multi-factor authentication, audit logging, and role-based access controls, all of which are essential for meeting CMMC Readiness and ITAR compliance.

In today’s cybersecurity landscape, file sharing that meets ITAR File Share regulations isn’t optional—it’s mandatory. Ariento’s solution gives businesses the tools they need to stay secure and compliant without sacrificing usability or flexibility.

With the new platform, Ariento continues its commitment to helping clients navigate the complex world of federal compliance and cybersecurity. The company is also recognized as a leader in CMMC GCC-High consulting and offers end-to-end support for organizations preparing for CMMC readiness assessments.

To learn more about Ariento’s new ITAR File Share platform or other compliance services, visit https://www.ariento.com/.