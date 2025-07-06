Integrative Systems Enhances Business Agility with Comprehensive Microsoft Office 365 Services

Chicago, IL, 2025-07-06 — /EPR Network/ — Integrative Systems, a global IT solutions provider with over 20 years of industry experience, has expanded its cloud service capabilities with a full range of Microsoft Office 365 services. The launch is aimed at supporting businesses in improving remote collaboration, streamlining processes, and reinforcing data security across their digital workspaces.

The company’s new Office 365 service suite addresses a growing demand among enterprises seeking expert-led guidance in deploying, managing, and optimizing Microsoft’s productivity ecosystem. From underutilized tools to security misconfigurations and inadequate backup strategies, many organizations face barriers in realizing the full value of Office 365. Integrative Systems aims to remove those barriers through a structured, consultative approach.

Service Offerings Designed for Modern Business Challenges

The newly launched services include:

Office 365 Managed Services – Ongoing governance, monitoring, and maintenance for secure and efficient performance.

– Ongoing governance, monitoring, and maintenance for secure and efficient performance. Consulting & Optimization – Tailored strategies to align Office 365 with business workflows and compliance needs.

– Tailored strategies to align Office 365 with business workflows and compliance needs. Migration Services – Seamless transitions from legacy systems or tenant-to-tenant setups with minimal downtime.

– Seamless transitions from legacy systems or tenant-to-tenant setups with minimal downtime. Backup & Recovery – Enterprise-grade protection for Exchange Online, SharePoint, and OneDrive.

– Enterprise-grade protection for Exchange Online, SharePoint, and OneDrive. Integration & Customization – Secure and scalable integration with third-party systems, plus custom workflow automation.

Each service is supported by a team of certified Office 365 professionals, ensuring clients receive both technical depth and industry-specific knowledge.

Enterprise-Grade Benefits and Outcomes

Through this offering, businesses can expect:

Improved collaboration across remote and hybrid teams using tools like Teams, SharePoint, and OneDrive.

across remote and hybrid teams using tools like Teams, SharePoint, and OneDrive. Enhanced security and compliance , including multi-factor authentication, data loss prevention, and audit-ready configurations.

, including multi-factor authentication, data loss prevention, and audit-ready configurations. Automated processes and insights through Power BI, Power Apps, and Power Automate integration.

through Power BI, Power Apps, and Power Automate integration. Increased ROI from Office 365 through better license utilization, reduced manual workloads, and optimized infrastructure.

The result is a streamlined, secure, and modern workplace that supports business continuity, employee productivity, and long-term digital transformation.

Proven Track Record and Trusted Client Base

With a delivery record of over 1,150 successful projects and more than 85 active clients, Integrative Systems brings a proven track record to the table. The company has served prominent names across industries, including ABS Graphics, Boy Scouts of America, Savor Street, and Crane Composites.

Their team of 250+ professionals offers global delivery and support, with services tailored to meet compliance and operational standards in finance, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and other regulated industries.

About Integrative Systems

For Integrative Systems, “Integrating Strategy with Transformational IT Capabilities” is more than a tagline—it defines our approach to every engagement. As a strategic IT solutions and services provider, we help organizations drive tangible business outcomes through innovative initiatives across IBM i (AS/400) and Microsoft technologies.

Our focus is on enabling business transformation through strategic consulting, operational leadership, and process optimization. With a technology-driven mindset, we deliver seamless, scalable solutions that help businesses remain agile and competitive in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

visit: https://www.integrativesystems.com/capabilities/microsoft-office-365-services/