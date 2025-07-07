Lucintel Forecasts the Passenger Car Seat Market in Canada

CITY, Country, 2025-07-07 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the passenger car seat market in Canada shows promising prospects in various sectors, such as armrest, pneumatic system, seat belt, seat frame & structure, seat headrest, seat height adjuster, seat recliner, seat track, and side/curtain airbag. The major drivers for this market are several factors, including increasing use of motorized seats in mid-size vehicles and suvs, growing emphasis on lightweight materials in passenger car seats and ridesharing and .



A more than 60-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in passenger car seat market in Canada to 2030 by propulsion (battery electric vehicle, fuel cell electric vehicle, and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle), seat type (bucket and split/bench), and component type (armrest, pneumatic system, seat belt, seat frame & structure, seat headrest, seat height adjuster, seat recliner, seat track, and side/curtain airbag).

The study encompasses an analysis of the passenger car seat market in Canada, providing insights into trends and forecast based on propulsion, seat type, component type.

Passenger Car Seat Market by Propulsion [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Battery Electric Vehicle

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Passenger Car Seat Market by Seat Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Bucket

Split/Bench

Passenger Car Seat Market by Component Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Armrest

Pneumatic System

Seat Belt

Seat Frame & Structure

Seat Headrest

Seat Height Adjuster

Seat Recliner

Seat Track

Side/Curtain Airbag

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

