Lucintel Forecasts the Global Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate (ASA) Market to Reach $1.2 billion by 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global acrylonitrile styrene acrylate (ASA) market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, consumer electronic & home appliance, sport & leisure, building & construction, and packaging markets. The global acrylonitrile styrene acrylate (ASA) market is expected to reach an estimated $1.2 billion by 2030 from $0.9 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising preference for polymer based consumer goods, rise the demand for high-performance plastics, and increasing demand from construction industry.



A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in acrylonitrile styrene acrylate (ASA) market to 2030 by manufacturing process (extrusion, coextrusion, injection molding, and others), application (adhesives & sealants, plastics, paints & coatings, fabrics, and others), end use (automotive, consumer electronic & home appliances, sports & leisure, building & construction, packaging, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that extrusion is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its widespread applications, such as automobile parts, electrical components, and building materials.

Within this market, building & construction is expected to witness the highest growth due to substantial application of ASA in various exterior uses, such as siding, windows, and roofing.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to considerable demand from various end use industries, such as automotive, building and construction, and consumer electronics in the region.

BASF, Lauren, A. Schulman, SABIC, INEOS Styrolution, LANXESS, LG Chem are the major suppliers in the acrylonitrile styrene acrylate (ASA) market.

