Trellesport Brings High-Performance Motocross and Adventure Bike Tyres to Cornwall

CORNWALL, UK, 2025-07-13 — /EPR Network/ — Trellesport, Cornwall’s trusted motorcycle tyre specialist, proudly announces the expansion of its premium range of Motocross Tyres and Adventure Bike Tyres, offering local riders unmatched grip, control, and versatility for every terrain.

With an exclusive focus on the renowned Mitas brand, Trellesport delivers world-class options for dirt bike riders, enduro competitors, and dual-sport adventurers across the region. Whether you’re tearing up the track or exploring Cornwall’s scenic trails, Trellesport provides the tyre performance to match your journey.

Cornwall-Based Trellesport Expands Range of Specialist Mitas Tyres

From its Cornwall base, Trellesport offers expert knowledge and a wide selection of off-road and adventure tyres designed to thrive in the UK’s unpredictable riding environments. The shop focuses on Mitas, a globally respected name in specialist tyres, to serve local enthusiasts who demand high performance without compromise.

Riders can speak directly with Trellesport’s knowledgeable team for help choosing tyres based on terrain, bike model, or road legality. With a local phone line available, support is always close to home.

Engineered for the Toughest Terrain: Mitas Motocross Tyres

Built for Performance and Precision

Mitas Motocross Tyres are designed to master even the harshest conditions—mud pits, loose gravel, rocky climbs, and slippery stream crossings. These tyres are built for control, endurance, and consistent traction whether you’re riding competitively or hitting the track for fun.

Know Your Terrain – Choosing the Right Tyre Type

Riders often confuse tyre names with rubber softness. “Soft Terrain” refers to the ground, not the tyre. For soft terrain like sand or mud, tyres have a harder compound to prevent squirming. For hard-packed trails, “Hard Terrain” tyres use softer rubber for better grip. Trellesport helps riders match tyre choice to terrain for peak performance and safety.

Not All Motocross Tyres Are Road Legal

Many Mitas MX models are stamped “NHS”—Not for Highway Service. These tyres are intended for off-road use only and are not legal on public roads. Trellesport guides riders toward homologated, road-legal alternatives when needed.

Mitas Adventure Bike Tyres: For Roads Less Travelled

Versatility on Road and Off

Mitas offers Adventure Bike Tyres that combine durability and adaptability. Trellesport stocks models like the aggressive E-09 for trail-heavy rides, and the more road-leaning Terraforce R for long-distance travel. The right choice depends on your daily terrain mix.

Tailoring Tyres to Your Ride

Mitas tyres come with designations like 70/30 or 90/10, reflecting the intended split between off-road and road use. If you’re riding mostly on pavement, there’s little need for full knobbly treads. Trellesport helps riders find tyres that fit how—and where—they ride.

Safety and Legality: Road Legal vs NHS Tyres

Understand Tyre Markings

Using the wrong tyre on public roads can pose risks. Riders should look for “homologated” markings that indicate legal compliance. NHS tyres should be avoided on highways.

Make the Right Choice with Expert Help

With Cornwall’s varied terrain and riding styles, tyre legality and safety can be complex. Trellesport ensures every rider gets tyres suitable for their use—without the guesswork.

A Local Tyre Expert for Off-Road Enthusiasts

With years of experience and deep ties to Cornwall’s motorcycling community, Trellesport supports riders with the right tyres and real-world advice. The shop stocks a wide range of Mitas models and offers phone support to guide every customer through selection, sizing, and suitability.

Call Trellesport in Cornwall today for tailored advice on choosing the best Motocross Tyres or Adventure Bike Tyres for your next ride.

Explore the full selection of high-performance Motocross Tyres and Adventure Bike Tyres designed for all terrains, from competitive tracks to rugged trails, available through Trellesport’s trusted supplier network.