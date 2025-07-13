MoveStrong Pillar Strength Stations – Your Pillars of Strength

USA, 2025-07-13 — /EPR Network/ — MoveStrong is excited to unveil its innovative Pillar Strength Stations, designed to transform any training space into a versatile, efficient powerhouse. Whether for gyms, schools, parks, or military fitness setups, these customizable units bring exceptional strength, functionality, and space efficiency to any workout environment.

The MoveStrong Pillar Strength Stations come in single or double unit configurations and are built to cater to a variety of workout needs. Perfect for individual training or group sessions, the Pillar Strength Stations can be tailored to suit every functional fitness requirement, offering flexibility and versatility for all training environments. The new product line includes a modular squat stand, dynamic functional column and sleek storage options.

Pillar Squat Stands: Space-Saving Strength Training

Maximize your space with MoveStrong’s Pillar Squat Stands. Designed for modular training and storage, these stands feature an Olympic Bar Squat rack, multi-grip pull-up bar, GRT (Landmine) attachment, medicine ball targets, anchor points for resistance bands, and supports for Elevate Suspended Trainers. Connect multiple units with Pillar crossmembers to create additional storage for free weights, dumbbells, and kettlebells.

Pillar Functional Column: A Hub for Dynamic Workouts

The single Pillar Functional Column is designed for high-intensity functional fitness training. With customizable features including the patented Omni Bar, battle ropes, endless rope pulls, pull-up bars, resistance band anchors, adjustable dip bars, step platforms, heavy bags, medicine ball targets, and more, this unit offers endless possibilities for dynamic workouts.

Pillar Storage: Organize and Optimize

Keep your training space tidy and efficient with MoveStrong’s Pillar Storage solution. This single pillar design offers vertical storage for dumbbells, kettlebells, and accessories, helping you maximize space and maintain an organized workout area.

NO LIMITS: Customizable to Fit Your Needs

With MoveStrong Pillar Strength Stations, the sky’s the limit. Design your own custom configuration by selecting from a wide range of options, including colors, logos, and configurations, to match your gym’s brand and training requirements.

The MoveStrong Pillar Strength Stations are engineered to help you get the most out of your training space. With a wide variety of customizable features, these stations offer solutions for strength, functional fitness, and space management that cater to any environment.

About Company

– MoveStrong is a leading provider of innovative fitness equipment designed to enhance functional strength training for indoor and outdoor areas, including functional strength training equipment, obstacle courses and specialty training accessories and tools.

– We accompany all customers through the whole project with the support of budget,

design, layout, construction, installation, equipment configuration, specialty surfacing, and education on the final fitness site for the most efficient use.

– Mainly industrial customers for commercial gyms, outdoor fitness and obstacle courses, including recreation centers, parks, health clubs, schools, military, fire and EMT, law enforcement

– Designed, engineered, and made in USA

For further information and media inquiries visit www.movestrongfit.com or call toll free at 855-728-8700

