MagFone Launches New Chats Transfer Tool with Exclusive 70% Off Introductory Offer

Hong Kong, China, 2025-07-13 — /EPR Network/ — MagFone, a trusted name in iOS and Android utility software, is proud to announce the official launch of its latest product: MagFone Chats Transfer. Designed to make cross-platform messaging data migration faster, safer, and easier than ever, MagFone Chats Transfer enables users to seamlessly transfer chat history between Android and iPhone—including Viber, LINE, WhatsApp transfer and more.

To celebrate this major release, MagFone is offering a limited-time 70% discount on all license plans. Customers can claim the offer using the promo code: MF70OFF at checkout on the official MagFone website.

What is MagFone Chats Transfer?

MagFone Chats Transfer is an all-in-one chat migration tool that helps users securely move their chat data across devices, regardless of platform. Whether you’re switching from Android to iPhone or vice versa, MagFone Chats Transfer ensures that all conversations, media files, and attachments stay intact.

Key Features:

Cross-Platform Transfer: Move WhatsApp/LINE chats from iPhone to Android and Android to iPhone with ease.

Move WhatsApp/LINE chats from iPhone to Android and Android to iPhone with ease. No Data Loss: Maintains full message history, including images, videos, documents, and stickers.

Maintains full message history, including images, videos, documents, and stickers. User-Friendly Interface: Intuitive design suitable for both tech-savvy users and beginners.

Intuitive design suitable for both tech-savvy users and beginners. Supports WhatsApp Business: Seamless transfer for business accounts with full message logs.

Seamless transfer for business accounts with full message logs. 100% Secure: Offline, encrypted transfer with no risk of data leaks.

Limited-Time Promotion – Save 70%

To give users a chance to try the product at an unbeatable price, MagFone is offering a special 70% off launch promotion. This offer applies to both Windows and Mac versions.

Promo Code: MF70OFF

Offer Ends: July 13, 2025

Where to Get It: https://www.magfone.com/chats-transfer/

About MagFone

MagFone Studio is a leading software company that specializes in developing intuitive and reliable tools for iOS and Android users. From iPhone unlocking solutions to system recovery and now cross-platform data transfer, MagFone is dedicated to helping users solve real-world device problems with simple yet powerful solutions.