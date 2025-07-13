Carson, CA, 2025-07-13 — /EPR Network/ — If you read any recent garden related piece, you will find that lawns and gardens across America are quietly crying out. Plants are underperforming. Soil that once thrived is now drained, lifeless, and forgotten. Quick-fix fertilizers and synthetic shortcuts offer flashy promises but leave the earth exhausted. Soil health is being sidelined and with it, the health of every home garden. This is a problem that Kellogg Garden aims to solve. Every product they offer meets strict organic standards, supporting not just healthy gardens, but a healthier planet.

Introducing Kellogg Garden

Kellogg Garden isn’t here to talk over your garden’s needs. They’re here to feed them properly. With over 95 years in the business, this family-owned company knows that healthy plants start underground. Their products focus on nourishing the soil first, giving roots the environment they need to grow strong, naturally.

What you’ll Find at KelloggGarden.com

Gardening should be less complicated than assembling furniture, and Kellogg gets that. Their website offers help without the headache. From soil improvement tips to seasonal planting guides, it’s designated for real gardeners, not chemistry majors. Everything is written with clarity and purpose with the goal of making gardening better, not more confusing.

Organic is the Standard

All of Kellogg’s products meet OMRI and USDA National Organic Program standards. That’s not a marketing hook, but a commitment. No synthetic fillers. No dodgy ingredients. Just quality soil products that work with nature, not against it.

Products at Kellogg Garden

Kellogg Garden Products offers a well-rounded lineup of organic soil solutions designed to support healthy gardens from the ground up. Their organic raised bed and potting mixes are tailored for container gardening and elevated planters, providing a nutrient-rich environment with options like their Raised Bed & Potting Mix enhanced with BiocharMAX™ for improved soil performance.

For gardeners working directly in the ground, Kellogg’s garden soils including the Organic Plus and All Natural blends are created to enrich poor native soil, boosting texture, drainage, and fertility. To support long-term soil health, the company also offers organic soil amendments and conditioners such as Gromulch 2-in-1 and Topper, which restore soil structure and increase microbial activity.

They also have a range of organic fertilizers that are equally specific, with formulations for vegetables, fruits, herbs, and general use. All of these are made from natural ingredients, without synthetics or harsh chemicals.

If your garden feels stuck, your plants keep stalling, or your soil crumbles like chalk, the fix might be simpler than you think. Kellogg Garden Products is here to help you grow something better. Visit https://kellogggarden.com/ to learn more.

About Kellogg Garden

Kellogg Garden is a family owned company with over 95 years of experience in producing high-quality organic soils, fertilizers, composts and mulches for home gardeners, landscapers and communities across the United States. Focused on soil health and sustainable practices, Kellogg Garden Products creates solutions that help people grow thriving plants by restoring life to the soil.