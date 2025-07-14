U.S.  Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market Expands with Increasing Dermatologist Visits

The U.S. actinic keratosis treatment market size is projected to reach USD 2.94 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.03% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Market expansion is largely driven by the widespread availability of actinic keratosis (AK) therapeutic services and heightened awareness surrounding AK treatment. In addition, the rising preference for minimally invasive therapies and the increased use of topical regimens are anticipated to bolster market growth. For example, the National Institute for Health and Care Research identifies 5% fluorouracil cream as the most preferred and effective first-line treatment for AK.

Rising awareness among consumers regarding dermatological conditions like AK continues to significantly support market growth. Improved understanding of diagnostic methods and treatment options has led to increased adoption of AK therapies. Field-directed treatments such as 5-fluorouracil, diclofenac, and imiquimod are expected to achieve higher market penetration in the coming years. Notably, clinical trials have shown that approximately 75% of patients using imiquimod-containing formulations experienced lesion clearance.

The safety and tolerability associated with topical therapies have also fueled demand for such treatment options. According to phase-3 clinical trials published on clinicaltrials.gov, topical agents used to treat AK did not result in severe adverse effects. While some localized reactions like skin irritation were observed, newer preparations including tirbanibulin and ingenol mebutate displayed improved tolerability, further driving their adoption in the market.

Combination therapies also show promise in enhancing treatment outcomes. As per the National Institutes of Health, combining photodynamic therapy (PDT) with topical agents has led to higher clearance rates compared to monotherapy. A study published in Healio confirmed that the combination of aminolevulinic acid 20% and PDT produced effective results with minimal side effects, highlighting the growing relevance of integrated treatment strategies.

Furthermore, key market players are engaging in strategic initiatives such as product launches, partnerships, and territorial expansions to solidify their market presence. For instance, in February 2021, Athenex, Inc. launched Klisyri for treating AK on the scalp in the U.S., and also announced the licensing of tirbanibulin to PharmaEssentia Corp. for expanded geographic reach.

U.S. Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market Report Highlights:

The surgery segment held the largest market share due to its effectiveness in complete lesion removal and the prevalent use of cryotherapy.

Photodynamic therapy recorded the fastest growth, owing to its site-specific precision and lower side effect profile.

The nucleoside metabolic inhibitors segment led the market in 2022, driven by strong sales of products like Fluroplex, Carac, and Efudex, and the preference for topical treatments in early-stage AK.

In terms of product, 5-fluorouracil dominated in 2022, while the tirbanibulin segment is forecasted to exhibit the highest growth rate.

Hospitals accounted for the largest end-use segment in 2022, attributed to the high number of physician-assisted procedures.

Key Companies in the U.S. Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market:

Bausch Health Companies, Inc.

LEO Pharma A/S

Almirall, S.A.

Biofrontera AG

GALDERMA

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Novartis AG

Hill Dermaceuticals, Inc.

3M

Viatris, Inc.

Conclusion:

The U.S. actinic keratosis treatment market is poised for steady growth, driven by increasing awareness, technological advances in therapy, and a strong pipeline of topical and combination treatments. Strategic efforts by key players to expand product offerings and enhance access to care further underscore the market’s positive trajectory. With a focus on safe, effective, and patient-friendly treatment solutions, the AK treatment space is expected to evolve significantly in the coming years.