Automotive OEM Coatings Market Application in Next-Gen Mobility and Connected Cars

The global automotive OEM coatings market was valued at USD 16.15 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 20.85 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is primarily fueled by the rising demand for commercial utility vehicles, a growing shift toward efficient transportation systems, and increased consumer preference for personal vehicles, particularly in the premium segment.

Additionally, the rising demand for passenger vehicles and the growing focus on lightweight vehicle designs—which enhance fuel efficiency—are creating significant growth opportunities in the market. While challenges persist, such as fluctuating raw material costs, stringent environmental regulations, and concerns around solvent-based coatings, the market continues to expand. Strategic investments in R&D, new product innovations, and collaborations are expected to further unlock growth potential.

The Asia Pacific region, led by countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea, holds a dominant position in terms of consumption. China remains one of the top consumers globally, especially in the passenger car segment. Post-recovery, demand is projected to rise due to increasing investments in regions like the Middle East and Africa, and the accelerating adoption of electric vehicles. In addition, growing disposable incomes in emerging economies such as China, India, and Thailand are supporting higher demand for passenger vehicles, further driving the need for automotive OEM coatings.

Key Market Insights:

North America led the global market with a 40.6% revenue share in 2024, supported by large-scale investments from key players aimed at expanding production capacity.

By product, the primer segment held the largest share at 37.8% in 2024, due to its essential role as a preparatory coating that enhances adhesion and corrosion resistance before the application of base or topcoats.

By technology, water-based coatings dominated the market in 2024, reflecting the industry's growing commitment to environmentally sustainable and low-emission solutions.

By application, the passenger car segment accounted for the highest market share in 2024, driven by strong global demand and increasing consumer preference for personal mobility and efficient transportation.

By resin type, the epoxy segment captured the largest share in 2024, thanks to its superior properties, including excellent adhesion, durability, and resistance to heat, chemicals, and mechanical stress—making it a preferred choice in automotive applications.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 16.15 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 20.85 Billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 4.4%

North America: Largest market in 2024

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Key players in the automotive OEM coatings market include:

Akzo Nobel N.V. specializes in high-performance paints, coatings, and specialty chemicals, offering sustainable and innovative solutions across multiple industries, including automotive, marine, construction, and decorative sectors. The company focuses on enhancing durability, aesthetics, and environmental performance through advanced coating technologies.

The Sherwin-Williams Company provides a wide range of paints, coatings, and related products tailored for professional, industrial, commercial, and retail markets. Known for its high-quality protective and architectural coatings, Sherwin-Williams delivers advanced solutions for OEM applications with a focus on performance, innovation, and global accessibility.

Key Players

BASF SE

PPG Industries Inc.

Nippon Paints Holdings Co. Ltd

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd

Berger Paints India Ltd

Kansai Paint Co. Ltd

The Sherwin-Williams Company

KCC Corporation

Covestro AG

Conclusion

The automotive OEM coatings market is experiencing consistent growth, fueled by rising demand for various vehicle types and evolving transportation preferences. North America currently leads the market, although other regions are also significant contributors. Key product segments and technologies are driving innovation, with a notable shift towards water-based solutions. Despite challenges such as fluctuating raw material costs and stringent environmental regulations, the market benefits from opportunities presented by the increasing demand for passenger and lightweight vehicles. Overall, the industry is adapting to enhance vehicle aesthetics, durability, and environmental performance.