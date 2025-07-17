Grant Management Software Market: The Role of Research and Development in Driving Innovation

The global grant management software market was valued at approximately USD 2,750.0 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 4,791.8 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3% from 2025 to 2030. The market is experiencing significant growth as organizations across government, education, healthcare, philanthropy, and corporations increasingly adopt digital solutions to streamline grant application, tracking, and reporting processes.

This market encompasses software platforms designed to manage the entire grant lifecycle, including application submission, review, approval, fund disbursement, compliance monitoring, and performance evaluation. The demand for grant management software is rising due to the increasing complexity of grant administration, growing funding opportunities from government agencies and private entities, and the need for transparent financial management.

The volume of grant applications and funding opportunities is driving organizations to adopt automated grant management solutions to handle workloads efficiently. Governments, nonprofits, and corporations are allocating substantial resources to funding programs, necessitating advanced tools for tracking applications, managing disbursements, and ensuring compliance. As funding mechanisms become more complex, manual processes have proven inefficient, leading to delays, errors, and a lack of transparency. Automated grant management software streamlines workflows by digitizing application reviews, fund allocation, reporting, and compliance monitoring, thereby reducing administrative burdens.

Additionally, real-time tracking and analytics improve decision-making by providing insights into fund utilization and program impact. Cloud-based and AI-driven solutions further enhance efficiency by enabling collaboration among stakeholders, automating repetitive tasks, and detecting potential fraud. As grant funding continues to grow across sectors such as education, healthcare, and social services, the demand for scalable and efficient grant management systems is expected to rise.

Key Market Trends & Insights

The North America grant management software industry held a significant global revenue share of over 34% in 2024. The region, particularly the U.S. and Canada, has a well-established grant ecosystem, with government agencies, private foundations, and corporations allocating significant funding for education, healthcare, social welfare, and research initiatives. The increasing volume of grants necessitates advanced grant management solutions for efficient tracking, allocation, and compliance.

By component, the solution segment dominated the market with a revenue share of over 60% in 2024. The growing demand for automation and efficiency is driving the adoption of grant management solutions, as organizations handling multiple grants require streamlined application processing, fund disbursement, and compliance tracking.

In terms of function, the application tracking segment held the largest market share in 2024. The rising volume of grant applications across various sectors is driving the need for efficient application tracking systems. As funding opportunities increase, organizations must manage, sort, and evaluate a growing number of submissions. Manual tracking is time-consuming and prone to errors, making automation essential.

Regarding deployment mode, the on-premise segment held the largest market share of over 56% in 2024. On-premise grant management solutions are increasingly preferred due to their flexibility in customization and compliance with local regulations. Many organizations, particularly government agencies, nonprofits, and large enterprises, have specific reporting, audit, and security requirements that necessitate tailored solutions.

In terms of platform, the web segment held the largest market share in 2024. Web-based grant management software provides widespread accessibility, allowing users to access the platform from any device with an Internet connection. This flexibility is essential for grant administrators, applicants, and reviewers working across different locations and time zones, ensuring seamless collaboration and real-time updates.

By organization size, the large organization segment held the largest revenue share in 2024. Large organizations are increasingly investing in AI-powered grant management platforms to enhance fund allocation efficiency, application evaluation, and fraud detection. AI-driven automation reduces manual processing time, ensures data accuracy, and enables predictive analytics for better decision-making.

In terms of end use, the educational institutes segment dominated the market with a revenue share of over 21.0% in 2024. Universities and research institutions are receiving increasing grants from governments, private foundations, and corporations to support scientific research, innovation, and academic programs. Managing these diverse funding sources requires efficient grant management software to track applications, allocate funds, and ensure compliance with funding requirements.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 2,750.0 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 4,791.8 Million

CAGR (2025-2030): 10.3%

North America: Largest market in 2024

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Key players in the global grant management software industry include Blackbaud, Benevity, Oracle, Salesforce, and The Funding Portal, among others. Companies are focusing on various strategic initiatives, including new product development, partnerships and collaborations, and agreements to gain a competitive advantage. Notable initiatives include:

In March 2025, Euna Solutions, a leading provider of SaaS solutions for the public sector, acquired AmpliFund, a prominent grant management platform. This strategic move enhances Euna’s grant management offerings, combining expertise to serve over 3,400 customers across North America. The acquisition adds more than 100 professionals to Euna’s team, reinforcing its commitment to delivering innovative tools for government agencies and nonprofits.

In August 2024, Foundant Technologies and SmartSimple Software, leading providers of grants and philanthropic management software, merged to form a global leader in grant management solutions. This strategic partnership aims to enhance product offerings, expand support services, and accelerate innovation, including advancements in artificial intelligence, to better serve the philanthropic and grants management communities.

In July 2024, Blackbaud introduced new features to its Grantmaking platform, including an applicant-centric portal and an AI-powered form builder. The portal enables applicants to manage all their applications across funders using a single login, enhancing accessibility and reducing administrative tasks. The AI-driven form builder facilitates dynamic form creation with conditional logic and supports translation into over 25 languages, streamlining the application process for both funders and applicants.

Key Players

Blackbaud

Benevity

Oracle

Salesforce

The Funding Portal

Goodstack

Fluxx

Foundant Technologies

CyberGrants

WizeHive

Submittable

AmpliFund

eCivis

GrantHub

Conclusion

The grant management software market is experiencing robust growth, driven by the increasing complexity of grant administration and the rising demand for efficient, automated solutions across various sectors. As organizations invest in digital tools to streamline their grant processes, the market is poised for significant expansion. With North America leading the market and ongoing technological advancements enhancing the capabilities of grant management systems, the future looks promising for this industry. The focus on automation, real-time tracking, and AI integration will likely continue to elevate the efficiency and effectiveness of grant management practices worldwide.