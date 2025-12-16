Dry-cleaning And Laundry Services Market 2030: Outsourced Linen for Growing Clinics and Spas

Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Services Market Summary

The global dry-cleaning and laundry services market was valued at USD 78.20 billion in 2024 and is forecast to reach USD 118.71 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2025 to 2030. Market growth is largely driven by changing lifestyles and increasing time constraints, particularly in urban areas, where outsourcing laundry and garment care services offers significant convenience. As work schedules become more demanding, consumers increasingly rely on professional service providers to manage routine household tasks efficiently.

The rising prevalence of dual-income households and working professionals has further intensified demand for dependable and time-saving laundry solutions. In parallel, the expansion of middle-class populations in emerging economies has increased disposable income levels, enabling more consumers to access professional cleaning services. Additionally, heightened awareness regarding garment maintenance and fabric longevity has encouraged individuals to opt for specialized cleaning solutions rather than home-based alternatives, contributing to steady market expansion.

Consumer expectations within the industry continue to evolve, with strong demand for on-demand services such as doorstep pick-up and delivery, app-based service scheduling, and quicker turnaround times. Post-pandemic hygiene awareness has also reshaped consumer behavior, reinforcing trust in professional cleaning services for deep and standardized cleaning processes. At the same time, younger consumer groups are increasingly favoring environmentally responsible practices, including eco-friendly and chemical-free cleaning methods. Service customization, including specialized fabric treatments and advanced stain-removal techniques, has emerged as a key differentiating factor among market participants.

Technological integration is playing a growing role in enhancing service efficiency and customer experience. For example, in April 2024, Columbia University introduced the Speed Queen laundry app across undergraduate residence halls to streamline student laundry services. The application enables real-time monitoring of washer and dryer availability, provides cycle completion notifications, and supports efficient maintenance tracking. Developed through collaboration between Columbia Housing, CUFO, University IT, and laundry service provider Teddimatts, the initiative highlights the increasing adoption of digital tools within institutional and commercial laundry operations.

Order a free sample PDF of the Dry-cleaning And Laundry Services Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America accounted for 23.87% of global revenue in 2024.

The U.S. held a dominant 70.08% revenue share of the regional market in 2024.

By service, the laundry services segment led the market with a 53.89% revenue share in 2024.

By application, the residential segment accounted for 59.77% of total revenue in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 78.20 Billion

USD 78.20 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 118.71 Billion

USD 118.71 Billion CAGR (2025–2030): 7.3%

7.3% Largest Market (2024): Asia Pacific

Key Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Services Company Insights

The global dry-cleaning and laundry services market includes a mix of established service providers and fast-growing new entrants. Leading companies are increasingly focused on offering customized service packages while maintaining high quality and operational efficiency. Innovation, sustainable cleaning practices, and eco-friendly solutions are central to meeting evolving consumer preferences. Strategic partnerships with commercial clients, such as hospitality and residential institutions, along with the adoption of digital platforms for service booking and management, are expanding market reach. Moreover, flexible operating models and collaborative strategies enable companies to address specialized customer requirements and capture opportunities in emerging markets.

Key Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Services Companies

Alliance Laundry Systems LLC

The Huntington Company

ZIPS Dry Cleaners

Alsco Pty Limited

Rinse, Inc.

Marberry Cleaners & Launderers, Inc.

Tide Dry Cleaners (Procter & Gamble)

City Dry Cleaning Company

East Rand Cleaners

Cleanly

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The dry-cleaning and laundry services market is set for consistent growth through 2030, supported by urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and evolving consumer lifestyles that prioritize convenience and hygiene. Increasing demand for digital, on-demand, and eco-friendly service models is reshaping industry dynamics, while technological adoption continues to enhance service efficiency and customer satisfaction. As providers expand their offerings and strengthen their digital capabilities, the market is expected to benefit from sustained demand across residential, commercial, and institutional segments.