Synthetic Biology Market Driven by Advanced Genetic Engineering

The global synthetic biology market was valued at USD 16.2 billion in 2024 and is expected to expand significantly, reaching USD 42.06 billion by 2030. This growth reflects a robust CAGR of 17.30% from 2025 to 2030. Rising adoption of synthetic biology across advanced applications such as multiplexed diagnostics, cellular recording, and therapeutic genome editing is driving strong demand for synthetic products throughout the forecast period.

Expanding use cases across healthcare, industrial biotechnology, and research environments continue to accelerate market momentum. In parallel, increasing investments in next-generation biological tools and platforms are strengthening the commercial viability of synthetic biology solutions worldwide.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America accounted for the largest market share of 41.98% in 2024, supported by strong R&D infrastructure and early technology adoption.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest growth, with a projected CAGR of 18.91% over the forecast period, driven by expanding biotechnology capabilities and supportive government initiatives.

The enzymes segment led the market by product, capturing a 36.79% share in 2024 due to widespread use in research and industrial applications.

By technology, PCR dominated the market with a revenue share of 30.07% in 2024, reflecting its critical role in genetic analysis and diagnostics.

Biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies represented the largest end-use segment, accounting for 54.92% of total revenue in 2024.

Market Size & CAGR Highlights

2024 Market Size: USD 16.2 billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 42.06 billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 17.30%

Largest Regional Market (2024): North America

Fastest-Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Beyond healthcare, the integration of synthetic biology tools into sectors such as energy and chemicals is expected to further stimulate market growth. Advancements in engineered microorganisms and bio-based production pathways are enabling more sustainable and cost-effective alternatives, broadening the overall application scope of synthetic biology.

Ongoing research and development activities across multiple industries continue to reinforce market expansion. Companies are increasingly leveraging synthetic biology to optimize traditional biofuel production, enhance yields, and utilize low-cost feedstocks such as waste materials. Additionally, brands such as Bolt Threads, Modern Meadow, and VitroLabs are applying biotechnology to develop sustainable fashion and alternative materials, underscoring the cross-industry impact of synthetic biology.

Key Synthetic Biology Company Insights

Market participants are prioritizing expansion strategies to strengthen research capabilities and scale production. Acquisitions of smaller, specialized firms are commonly used to broaden technology portfolios, enhance service offerings, and reinforce competitive positioning.

Key Synthetic Biology Companies

Bota Biosciences Inc.

Codexis, Inc.

Creative Biogene

Creative Enzymes

Enbiotix, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Merck KGaA (Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC)

New England Biolabs

Eurofins Scientific

Novozymes

Pareto Bio, Inc.

Scarab Genomics, LLC

Synthego

Synthetic Genomics Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Conclusion

The global synthetic biology market is positioned for strong and sustained growth through 2030, supported by rapid technological advancements, expanding application areas, and heightened investment across healthcare, energy, chemicals, and sustainable materials. With a projected CAGR of 17.30%, increasing regional diversification, and continuous innovation by leading market players, synthetic biology is set to play a pivotal role in shaping next-generation industrial and biomedical solutions.

