Mitratech Integrates RPost Services into TeamConnect for Enhanced Legal and Compliance Workflows

Mitratech extends TeamConnect with RPost for secure emails, e-signatures, and legal proof, streamlining compliance and contract processes.

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-07-20 — /EPR Network/ — Mitratech, a global leader in collaborative accountability software, has announced the integration of RPost’s advanced email proof, privacy, and e-signature solutions into its TeamConnect platform. This new extension enhances Mitratech’s legal and GRC workflows by enabling clients to send high-value notices securely, meet privacy requirements, and execute contracts faster, while maintaining legal proof of communication. RPost’s Registered Email™ and eSignOff services bring added confidence to contract execution and legal documentation, significantly reducing legal risks and associated costs.

The enhanced TeamConnect platform will debut at Interact 2010 in Miami, showcasing how RPost services streamline key business functions such as contract and entity management, e-billing, and legal hold. Users will benefit from tools like RPost’s eContract™ for quick contract activation, Registered Email™ for secure notices, and Digital Seal® for meeting European e-invoicing standards. This collaboration underscores Mitratech’s position as a pioneer in legal tech, further solidified by RPost’s robust digital transaction solutions.

https://rpost.com/news/mitratech-extends-teamconnect-with-proof-privacy-e-signature-services-by-rpost

