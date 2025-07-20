Mitratech Integrates RPost Services into TeamConnect for Enhanced Legal and Compliance Workflows

The enhanced TeamConnect platform will debut at Interact 2010 in Miami, showcasing how RPost services streamline key business functions such as contract and entity management, e-billing, and legal hold. Users will benefit from tools like RPost’s eContract™ for quick contract activation, Registered Email™ for secure notices, and Digital Seal® for meeting European e-invoicing standards. This collaboration underscores Mitratech’s position as a pioneer in legal tech, further solidified by RPost’s robust digital transaction solutions.

for more information:

https://rpost.com/news/mitratech-extends-teamconnect-with-proof-privacy-e-signature-services-by-rpost