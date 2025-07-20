Local Accounting Firm Launches Expert QuickBooks Support Services for Small Businesses and Entrepreneurs

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY, United States, 2025-07-20 — /EPR Network/ — B&M Financial Management Services, LLC, a trusted provider of financial coaching and business support, is proud to announce the official relaunch of its QuickBooks Support Services, tailored specifically for small business owners, freelancers, and nonprofit leaders looking to simplify their bookkeeping and gain control of their finances.

Led by Theresa Todman, a seasoned financial strategist and Certified QuickBooks ProAdvisor, the new support services are designed to provide customized setup, cleanup, training, and monthly check-ins for QuickBooks Online users. Whether a client is starting from scratch or struggling to make sense of their current financial data, B&M Financial Management Services delivers personalized guidance with a hands-on, supportive approach.

“We know that QuickBooks can feel overwhelming for many business owners, especially when they’re already wearing multiple hats,” said Todman. “Our goal is to remove that stress, clean up the numbers, and help clients use QuickBooks as a tool for clarity and smart decision-making — not confusion.”

QuickBooks Support Services Include:

QuickBooks Online Setup & Customization

Historical Bookkeeping Cleanup

Monthly QuickBooks Check-Ins (Starter Support)

Hands-On Training for Business Owners & Staff

Tax-Time Preparation & Reporting Support

Secure File Exchange & Consultations

With flexible packages and one-on-one support, BMFMS’s services are ideal for entrepreneurs who want professional bookkeeping assistance without the cost of hiring in-house staff.

New clients can start with a FREE consultation and complete a secure intake form to receive tailored recommendations based on their business needs. To learn more about BMFMS’s QuickBooks Online Support Services or to book a free consultation, visit www.bmfms.com.

About B&M Financial Management Services:

B&M Financial Management Services, LLC helps individuals and small businesses make smarter financial decisions through coaching, bookkeeping support, and business training. As a QuickBooks Online affiliate and ProAdvisor, BMFMS is committed to simplifying financial systems and empowering clients to thrive.