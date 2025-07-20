RPost Launches Enhanced E-Contracting Solution Combining eSignatures with Legal Email Proof

RPost unveils its new E-Contracting Solution, blending upgraded eSignOff signatures with Registered Email™ proof for legally binding, paperless contracts.

Posted on 2025-07-20 by in Technology // 0 Comments

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-07-20 — /EPR Network/ — RPost, a pioneer in secure email communications, has launched its next-generation E-Contracting Solution—streamlining digital agreement processes by combining its upgraded eSignOff electronic signature service with its Registered Email™ technology. This innovative solution allows users to send contracts via regular email, where recipients can handwrite mouse-scripted signatures that are legally binding and sealed directly onto the document—without downloads or extra logins. This method closely mirrors traditional signing while ensuring authenticity with court-admissible proof of content, delivery, and timestamp.

By addressing lingering doubts around the legality of digital signatures, RPost’s new service provides a simple, secure, and cost-effective alternative to paper-based contracting. Legal professionals and business executives alike are calling it a “game-changer,” particularly in industries where wet-ink signatures have remained the norm due to legal risk concerns. Offered at the cost of a postage stamp, RPost’s E-Contracting Solution is now available across major platforms including Salesforce, Zimbra, and SAP, enabling businesses to enhance compliance, speed, and efficiency in contract execution.

for more information:
https://rpost.com/news/rpost-makes-digital-signatures-obsolete-with-new-e-contracting-solution

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2025 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution