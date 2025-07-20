RPost Launches Enhanced E-Contracting Solution Combining eSignatures with Legal Email Proof

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-07-20 — /EPR Network/ — RPost, a pioneer in secure email communications, has launched its next-generation E-Contracting Solution—streamlining digital agreement processes by combining its upgraded eSignOff electronic signature service with its Registered Email™ technology. This innovative solution allows users to send contracts via regular email, where recipients can handwrite mouse-scripted signatures that are legally binding and sealed directly onto the document—without downloads or extra logins. This method closely mirrors traditional signing while ensuring authenticity with court-admissible proof of content, delivery, and timestamp.

By addressing lingering doubts around the legality of digital signatures, RPost’s new service provides a simple, secure, and cost-effective alternative to paper-based contracting. Legal professionals and business executives alike are calling it a “game-changer,” particularly in industries where wet-ink signatures have remained the norm due to legal risk concerns. Offered at the cost of a postage stamp, RPost’s E-Contracting Solution is now available across major platforms including Salesforce, Zimbra, and SAP, enabling businesses to enhance compliance, speed, and efficiency in contract execution.

https://rpost.com/news/rpost-makes-digital-signatures-obsolete-with-new-e-contracting-solution