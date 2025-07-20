BMGI India Empowers Change Leaders with Expert Training in Lean, Six Sigma, Innovation & Strategy

Mumbai, India, 2025-07-20 — /EPR Network/ — BMGI India offers a robust portfolio of training programs designed to build practical expertise in operational excellence, structured problem solving, and innovation. These programs are designed for professionals seeking to improve business performance, lead transformation, and create lasting impact within their organizations.

Participants can choose from a variety of offerings based on their role and business goals. The Lean Six Sigma Black Belt program is ideal for professionals leading improvement initiatives and looking to master data-driven decision making. The Green Belt program lays the groundwork for process improvement at the departmental level. For those looking to operate at a strategic scale, the Master Black Belt certification focuses on enterprise-level transformation and the development of organizational capability.

For teams focused on product and service innovation, the Design for Six Sigma (DFSS) course offers a hands-on approach to designing processes and products that are stable, scalable, and market-ready. This program emphasizes prevention through design and uses tools such as design FMEA and Monte Carlo simulation.

Professionals looking to strengthen their innovation systems can attend the Innovation Expert or Innovation and Design Tools programs. These sessions are structured around the Define, Discover, Develop, Demonstrate (D4) framework. Attendees gain practical exposure to ideation tools like TRIZ, as well as ethnographic research, concept development, and pilot testing.

Other programs such as Tool Master Training and Leading Innovation are aimed at professionals who support strategy, analytics, or innovation planning. The Performance Excellence Champion course helps organizations create a direct link between operational execution and strategic direction.

Across all formats, training is delivered by BMGI India’s experienced consultants. The sessions blend real-world examples, hands-on simulations, and application-focused learning. Participants not only understand the concepts but are equipped to apply them in their business context.

Speaking about the impact of these programs, a senior spokesperson at BMGI India shared, “Our training programs are designed to empower professionals, not just to learn concepts, but to apply them in real business settings. We focus on building capability that lasts. The goal is to create value from day one.”

Courses are available through public workshops or customized in-house formats. Each program is supported by structured content, practical exercises, and digital resources that support self-paced and team-based learning. Clients from across manufacturing, services, healthcare, and financial sectors have relied on BMGI India’s training to develop internal improvement teams and scale innovation-led change.

About BMGI India:.

BMGI India is a trusted consulting and training partner to leading organizations across industries. With deep expertise in Lean, Six Sigma, TRIZ, and business transformation, BMGI India helps organizations solve complex problems and build strong internal capability for continuous improvement.

Contact Us:

Breakthrough Management Group India Private Limited

“905/906 Raheja Chambers, 213 Nariman Point”- 400021

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Phone: 91 22 4002 0045/46

Email: info@bmgindia.com

Website: https://www.bmgindia.com/