elint AI + Lorakong Inc: Expanding MySyn’s Secure Digital Signing Services to Botswana

Gaborone, Botswana, 2026-02-24 — /EPR Network/ — elint AI, the technology company behind the MySyn digital identity and e-Signing platform, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Lorakong Inc, a leading Compliance Tech and ESG-in-Tech consultancy based in Botswana. Through this partnership, elint AI aims to expand access to MySyn’s secure, legally compliant e-Signing and e-Witnessing solutions for organisations across Botswana.

This collaboration marks a significant step in elint AI’s international growth strategy and reflects a shared commitment to enabling trusted digital transformation through technology that is secure, compliant, and governance led. By combining elint AI’s product innovation with Lorakong Inc’s deep local expertise in regulatory frameworks, governance advisory, and compliance-driven digital adoption, the partnership seeks to support organisations as they move from traditional paper-based execution to reliable electronic signing and witnessing.

Across markets globally, organisations are accelerating their shift toward digital workflows. However, this transition often comes with concerns around identity verification, data privacy, auditability, and legal enforceability. In Botswana, these considerations are particularly relevant as institutions navigate evolving regulatory expectations, stronger governance requirements, and increasing emphasis on accountability and transparency. The elint AI–Lorakong partnership is designed to address these challenges directly.

At the centre of this collaboration is MySyn, elint AI’s secure e-Signing and e-Witnessing platform. MySyn is built with a strong focus on verified digital identity, incorporating KYC and liveness-based authentication to ensure that every signer’s identity is established before execution. Each signing event is protected through cryptographic security mechanisms and supported by comprehensive audit trails, making digitally executed documents verifiable and legally defensible.

Equally important, MySyn follows a privacy-first approach. The platform is designed to minimise the retention of sensitive personal data, ensuring that confidential identity documents are not stored unnecessarily while still preserving the verification evidence required for audit and legal purposes. This balance between security, privacy, and compliance is central to MySyn’s design philosophy.

Lorakong Inc brings critical local context to this technology. As a Compliance Tech and ESG-in-Tech consultancy, Lorakong works closely with organisations in Botswana to navigate regulatory obligations, governance frameworks, and responsible digital transformation initiatives. Its understanding of local compliance landscapes, institutional risk considerations, and governance best practices ensures that MySyn is introduced and adopted in a manner that aligns with organisational policies and regulatory expectations.

By aligning MySyn’s technology with Lorakong Inc’s deep understanding of Botswana’s regulatory and compliance environment, the partnership seeks to ensure that organisations can adopt digital signing workflows that are not only fast and efficient, but also secure, transparent, and legally defensible. The joint offering is designed to support governance-driven digitalisation, enabling organisations to modernise operations while maintaining accountability and trust.

“This partnership with Lorakong Inc reflects our commitment to expanding secure, compliance-first digital signing solutions into new markets,” said Anu TS, CEO of elint AI. “By combining our technology with Lorakong’s regulatory and governance expertise, we are enabling organisations in Botswana to adopt digital agreements with confidence, knowing that identity verification, data privacy, and legal enforceability are built in from the ground up.”

Beyond the immediate rollout of MySyn in Botswana, the partnership reflects a broader shared belief: that compliance and innovation should move forward together. Rather than treating regulatory requirements as constraints, elint AI and Lorakong Inc view governance, auditability, and accountability as enablers of sustainable digital adoption.

Together, the two organisations aim to support Botswana’s growing digital ecosystem with MySyn – an e-Signing and e-Witnessing solution that is future-ready, adaptable, and aligned with evolving legal and regulatory expectations. MySyn’s modular, scalable architecture allows it to evolve alongside organisational needs and regulatory developments, ensuring long-term value beyond initial adoption.

This collaboration underscores elint AI’s vision of building secure digital trust at scale – empowering organisations to sign, witness, and execute agreements with simplicity, security, and confidence, while maintaining trust, transparency, and compliance at every step.

As elint AI and MySyn continue to expand their global footprint, partnerships such as this play a critical role in ensuring that digital transformation is not only technologically advanced, but also locally relevant and institutionally sound. With Lorakong Inc as its strategic partner in Botswana, elint AI looks forward to supporting organisations as they embrace a more secure, compliant, and trusted digital future through MySyn.

For more information visit https://www.mysyn.ai/bw/