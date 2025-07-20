RPost Unveils Simpler, Smarter Email Encryption Upgrade for HIPAA Compliance

RPost upgrades email encryption, solving usability issues and boosting HIPAA compliance with proof of delivery and e-discovery support.

Posted on 2025-07-20 by in Technology // 0 Comments

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-07-20 — /EPR Network/ — RPost, a leader in secure messaging, has announced a major upgrade to its encrypted email service, addressing critical compliance challenges uncovered in a poll of 400 companies in the insurance, legal, and financial sectors. The findings revealed that many existing systems are too complex, discouraging users and increasing the risk of unencrypted data being sent. RPost’s upgraded service simplifies the process with straight-to-inbox delivery, auto-password options, and proof of encryption — key for HIPAA compliance.

Unlike traditional encryption methods that rely on cumbersome login portals or difficult key management, RPost’s patented SecuRmail™ technology provides seamless, end-to-end encryption with recipient-friendly access. It includes court-admissible proof of secure delivery and e-discovery tools, offering a practical solution for IT teams, compliance officers, and end-users alike. “RPost works. Very nice indeed,” confirmed Jon Leech, development director at Butcher Robinson Staples.

for more information:
https://rpost.com/news/rpost-launches-advanced-email-encryption-service

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2025 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution