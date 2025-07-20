RPost Unveils Simpler, Smarter Email Encryption Upgrade for HIPAA Compliance

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-07-20 — /EPR Network/ — RPost, a leader in secure messaging, has announced a major upgrade to its encrypted email service, addressing critical compliance challenges uncovered in a poll of 400 companies in the insurance, legal, and financial sectors. The findings revealed that many existing systems are too complex, discouraging users and increasing the risk of unencrypted data being sent. RPost’s upgraded service simplifies the process with straight-to-inbox delivery, auto-password options, and proof of encryption — key for HIPAA compliance.

Unlike traditional encryption methods that rely on cumbersome login portals or difficult key management, RPost’s patented SecuRmail™ technology provides seamless, end-to-end encryption with recipient-friendly access. It includes court-admissible proof of secure delivery and e-discovery tools, offering a practical solution for IT teams, compliance officers, and end-users alike. “RPost works. Very nice indeed,” confirmed Jon Leech, development director at Butcher Robinson Staples.

