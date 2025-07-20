Médic Celebrates Over 25 Years as a Premier First Aid & CPR Education Leader in Quebec

QUEBEC, CANADA, 2025-07-20 — /EPR Network/ — Médic proudly celebrates more than a quarter-century partnership with the Canadian Red Cross, solidifying its position as a leader in life-saving training across the province. Since their founding, the company has been committed to enhancing community safety through comprehensive, evidence-based first aid instruction tailored to individuals, organizations, and institutions alike.

For over 25 years, Médic has been an accredited training partner of the Canadian Red Cross. This long-standing collaboration ensures that every course delivered by Médic adheres to the rigorous standards of the Red Cross’s nationally recognized curriculum Médic instructors undergo extensive training, ensuring they deliver up-to-date content, following the Prepare–Check–Call–Care methodology and evidence-informed best practices mandated by the Red Cross.

Recognizing the varied needs of today’s learners, Médic offers a flexible blend of in-person and online modules. Whether it’s standard first aid, CPR, AED training, or specialized programs – including Youth Leader, Psychological First Aid, and workplace-first-aid for groups – courses can be customized to venue, schedule, and audience. Médic’s hands-on approach, paired with scenario-based learning and small group sizes, fosters confidence and competence in its participants.

“At Médic, our mission has always been simple—give people the skills and confidence to save lives,” said Hugo Surprenant, a spokesperson for the company. “After more than 25 years of partnership with the Canadian Red Cross, we’re proud to continue serving communities across Quebec with high-quality, accessible training that truly makes a difference.”

To date, Médic has successfully trained hundreds, if not thousands, of individuals from multiple companies and associations across Quebec. From schools and non-profit organizations to corporate teams and remote workplace crews, Médic’s programs are tailored for urban, suburban, and rural audiences. On-site training ensures accessible, localized instruction driven by provincial health regulations and emergency response needs.

Under the vision of leadership, Médic has become a trusted name for first aid education in Eastern Quebec. Their passion for preparedness and community wellness is central to the mission: each training session aims not just to inform, but to empower participants with the confidence to act decisively in emergencies. Médic’s dedication extends beyond certification; they strive to nurture a culture of prevention, awareness, and readiness throughout Quebec.

You can learn more about Médic from their website at https://medic.quebec/. Reach out directly to the company for questions about their opportunities or training and course availability and they can help you from here.